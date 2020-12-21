Holidays

These 10 Celeb Moms Love Gingerbread Houses As Much As You Do

You totally have to steal these ideas.

by Jen McGuire
Kim Kardashian West's gingerbread house featuring the names of kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm was a gift from mom Kris Jenner.Kim Kardashian West/Instagram
Khloé Kardashian wrote that she loved her "mommy" after Kris Jenner commissioned a $1,200 personalized gingerbread house for her and daughter True from Solvang Bakery.Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

