At some point, most kids will get to a point when breezing through the simple text of a picture book just doesn't hold their attention. When that time comes, introducing them to some of the best chapter books for kids can help expand their reading landscape and potentially ignite a lifelong appreciation for a good story.

One of the most blissful parenting moments that I've experienced recently was on a Saturday morning when both of my boys were quietly reading independently as I also enjoyed a book of my own. They're in first and third grade, so this was really the first time that they've both been able and willing to dive into a good book and actually spend a significant amount of time reading without my help. Now that both of them are interested in reading chapter books, the length of time that they'll sit still and read has definitely increased from when they would just spend a few minutes flipping through a picture book. I am here to tell you that this is an absolute game-changer.

Whether your child is just starting out on their reading journey or they've already built up a collection of favorites, there is something for every bookworm on this list. Take a look below to see which tales might spark a love of reading in your little one.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Chapter Books For Kids Ages 5 - 7

When my kids first started to read chapter books, finding a story that moved at a quicker pace was key. My first grader specifically connected with stories that expanded on things he was already familiar with, but he also has enjoyed reading about fun, new characters.

Stories about animals and kids are a big hit for this age group, and finding a chapter book that includes a few illustrations can also be helpful for keeping them engaged. Many chapter books for this age group are part of a series, so kids can read about characters that they know in all new stories within each book.

Chapter Books For Kids Ages 8 - 10

When it comes to finding books for kids between about the third and fifth grades, there are plenty of classics that stand out. So many books that I enjoyed reading as a child myself seem to be appropriate for this age range. Books based on movies and chapter books that have a picture book counterpart they're familiar with (an illustrated abridged version, for example) are also usually enjoyable for this age group.

Chapter Books For Preteens

Shopping for books in the preteen age group really has more to do with their individual interests than anything. At this point, most kids have established reading habits, so they choose books based on topics they're already interested in but maybe want to learn more about. Social-emotional topics, friendship, and adventure are the focus of many novels written for preteens, which means that the chapter books they read can often help prompt important conversations with parents and peers alike.

Graphic Novels For Kids

Despite being filled with fun illustrations, many graphic novels do fall under the umbrella of chapter books. Graphic novels have seen a rise in popularity over the past few years, and they can be incredibly engaging for kids. This is especially true for younger kids who are wary of reading longer books. Reading is reading, so if your kid won't read anything but a graphic novel, that's OK — they're still reading!