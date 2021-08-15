I always love reading to my girls, but there is something extra special about the fall season. We keep our fall books separate from our normal collection of children’s books, and it feels so important to pull them out at the beginning of September and settle in. Fall gives all the cozy feels that reading a book does, and having a collection of children’s books about fall and all of the joy and wonder that comes with this season is just the best.
Halloween, Thanksgiving, and fall often all feel like one-in-the-same, but this list is pretty autumn-specific. (OK, some have a dash of Halloween.) I love Halloween and Thanksgiving books, too, but fall is so much bigger than the holidays, and these books share the beauty of this season change. From stories that give a poetic ode to falling leaves, to stories about dogs trying to grow pumpkins for fall, there’s something for every family. There’s even a sprinkle of your favorite book characters, like Curious George and Biscuit.
Pick a couple, cozy up with a pumpkin muffin and a warm drink, and welcome fall the way it deserves.
