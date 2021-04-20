With just over a month left before my kids are finished with this school year, I’m doing everything I can to get them excited about summer. We’ve planned for summer camps and trips, made lists of summery crafts to try, and are even reading a few children’s books about summer to get pumped up about three solid months of fun. Will this finally be the year that my boys don’t complain that they’re bored every other day? Well, that’s my goal.

On summer days when we can’t take a trip to the beach or spend all afternoon in the pool, I plan to encourage my kiddos to still soak up all that summer has to offer. After all, they only get a few months worth of a break, so they need to live it up while they can. I’ll have a new pile of summer-themed books ready to be read next to a sunny window or on the front porch. They can pour themselves a tall glass of lemonade and dive into a good book while I do the same.

I know it sounds almost too picturesque to be true, but the older my kids get, the more of a reality these lofty summer reading dreams become. If you have similar #summergoals, take a look at these kids books about summer to see which books might hold your child’s attention for longer than it takes their popsicle to melt.

1 Farm-To-Table Fun Summer Supper City of Asylum Books $18 see on city of asylum books With bright, colorful depictions of how a family meal comes together one summer evening, Summer Supper by Rubin Pfeffer will take your kids on a journey from farm to table. Plus, it’s filled with alliterations — all of the words begin with the letter “s” for summer! Your kids will want to flip through this delightful read again and again.

2 Beachside Friendships The Sandcastle That Lola Built Bookshop $18 see on bookshop If you have any summer beach plans, reading The Sandcastle That Lola Built by Megan Maynor is a great way to get your kids excited about the trip. While at the beach, a girl named Lola begins to build a sandcastle. As Lola builds her castle, she’s joined by new friends along the way who add different elements to her creation, making it bigger and better together.

3 Embracing Everyday Adventures One Hot Summer Day Ashay By The Bay $17 see on ashay by the bay Perfect for preschoolers and emerging readers, One Hot Summer Day by Nina Crews describes the everyday adventures that fill a child’s summer days. Simple joys like swinging on a swing, enjoying a grape popsicle, drawing with sidewalk chalk, and getting caught in a summer rainstorm are all perfectly described for kids in this sweet story.

4 A Fact-Filled Book About Summer Super Summer Bookshop $19 see on bookshop Just because it’s summertime and school is out, that doesn’t mean your child has to stop learning. With Super Summer by Bruce Goldstone, they can learn all about how plants adapt to the summer heat, the way the summer season impacts animals, how different families spend long summer days, and more.

5 An Independence Day Celebration Pie Is For Sharing City Of Asylum Books $18 see on city of asylum books In Pie is for Sharing by Stephanie Parsley Ledyard, during a summer picnic to celebrate the 4th of July, a group of kids learn about sharing and the importance of community. The kids in the story enjoy their meal together as they explore all the ways they can share their food, their toys, their time, and their memories.

6 Getting Ready For Summer And Then Comes Summer Indie Bound $17 see on indie bound The perfect picture book to get your kids ready is And Then Comes Summer by Tom Brenner. With picturesque descriptions of long summer days spent with friends outside, manning a lemonade stand, swimming in a lake, toasting marshmallows around a campfire, and staying up late, this book will have your little one ready to soak in all that summer has to offer.

7 A Summer Getaway Beach City of Asylum Books $19 see on city of asylum books Beach by Elisha Cooper celebrates the magical experience of summer beach trips. With gorgeous watercolor illustrations of gentle waves, sailboats, sandcastles, and families gathered on the shore, kids can read this book and dream about vacation days spent collecting seashells, swimming in the sea, and enjoying the summer sun.

8 Preparing For Summer Camp Away Bookshop $19 see on bookshop If your child is even a little hesitant about heading to sleepaway camp this summer, the children’s book Away by Emily Sher can help them prepare. A relatable story for any child who has never spent time away from home, the main character struggles with how much she’ll miss home during summer camp. With her mom and grandmother’s encouragement though, she’s able to overcome her fears.

9 A Thrilling Ride Roller Coaster Indie Bound $8 see on indie bound If your summer plans this year include a trip to a theme park or beachside boardwalk, Roller Coaster by Marla Frazee is the perfect read to help your little one get excited about riding their very first big kid ride. From the excitement of entering the amusement park, the anticipation of waiting in line, and the rush and thrill of the actual roller coaster ride, this book beautifully captures every moment.

10 Exploring The Outdoors Summer Days And Nights City of Asylum Books $19 see on city of asylum books My kids just love spending every single summer day possible outside. Summer Days and Nights by Wong Hebert Yee captures the sheer joy of exploring all that the great outdoors has to offer during the summer. From catching butterflies to sipping lemonade under the sun all day to watching an owl at nightfall, kids can relish reading about each fun summer activity.

11 Making Memories With Family The Relatives Came Bookshop $9 see on bookshop The Relatives Came by Cynthia Rylant is one of those iconic picture books about summer that your kids will want to read over and over again. If you’re planning a summer visit with extended family or attending a family reunion this year, this story about savoring summer moments with loved ones is just so relatable.

12 Making The Most Of Summer Goldfish On Vacation City of Asylum Books $18 see on city of asylum books Pretty much every kid can relate to feeling bored on a long summer day, stuck inside with nothing to do. Goldfish on Vacation by Sally Lloyd-Jones captures that sentiment and turns it upside down, following a trio of siblings and their quest to send their goldfish on a “vacation” to a nearby fountain.

13 A Board Book About The Beach Uh-Oh! City of Asylum Books $7 see on city of asylum books The board book Uh-Oh! by Shutta Crum is perfect to read with toddlers to celebrate summertime. This charming read captures all of the beachside moments that make little ones go “uh oh!” — a big wave crashing to the shore, a sand bucket toppled over, a seagull on their sandcastle, and more.

14 Embracing Summer Nights The Night Is Yours Indie Bound $18 see on indie bound The Night is Yours by Abdul-Razak Zachariah tells the lovely tale of a little girl named Amani who plays hide-and-seek on a warm summer night with the other children in her apartment complex. Narrated by Amani’s father and told from his point of view, the lyrical text provides a gorgeous description of those magical summer evenings spent with friends.

15 Picnicking With Grandpa Sun Bookshop $17 see on bookshop In Sun by Sam Usher, a boy and his grandfather head out to enjoy a picnic on the hottest day of the year. On their quest to find the perfect picnic spot, the pair encounters plenty of adventure. Charming and whimsical, this tale of bonding on a summer day is a sweet read for kids to enjoy.

16 Sun, Sand, & Coding How To Code A Sandcastle City of Asylum Books $18 see on city of asylum books STEM, but make it summery. In this fun story, Pearl and her robot friend Pascal use coding to help them build a sandcastle at the beach. How to Code a Sandcastle by Josh Funk is a great way to keep kids learning and thinking about STEM solutions to their favorite summer activities.

17 Counting Through Summer I See Summer Indie Bound $6 see on indie bound To help little kids brush up on their counting skills while school is out, you can read I See Summer by Charles Ghigna together. Join the family and friends featured throughout the book as they count strawberries, pea pods, and more in their gardens during the summertime and try to spot hidden numbers on each page.

18 Celebrating Summer’s Arrival Summer Is Here Bookshop $10 see on bookshop Reading Summer is Here by Heidi Poss Gray can help get your kids excited about all of the wonderful adventures and activities that await them during the summer months. The illustrations of diving into the water, peeking under rocks, picking flowers, looking into trees, and more all help celebrate the arrival of summer.

19 A Sweet Summer Treat Ice Cream Summer City of Asylum Books $18 see on city of asylum books Is there anything more summery than enjoying a cold ice cream on a hot day? In Ice Cream Summer by Peter Sis, the main character writes a letter to his grandpa to reassure him that even though it’s summer, he hasn’t forgotten about all he learned in school, so he deserves a special treat — more ice cream.