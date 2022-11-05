Playing board games with your family should be fun, challenging enough for all ages, and stress-free. To make this dream a reality, the best family cooperative board games are suitable for the ages of your group, in a genre that appeals to everyone, and have a time frame that fits your plans. You may also want to note the number of players to ensure that everyone can participate.

What To Consider When Shopping For Cooperative Family Board Games

To pick the right cooperative board game for your family, there are a few specifications you should consider for:

Age

Whether your family includes young children, teens, or just adults, it’s good to pick a game that will appeal to everyone. Checking the game manufacturer’s suggested age range can be helpful, but keep in mind that since cooperative games encourage everyone to work together, younger kids might be able to play on a team with a grown-up, or you might play with simplified rules. If your group has a mix of different ages, look for a game that’s not too complicated to play but has extra depth, customizable levels of difficulty, or strategy opportunities for those who might like more of a challenge.

Genre

From mystery and horror to strategy and adventure and even escape rooms, many cooperative games are based on a narrative that creates a world for the players. Players often develop their own identities that are part of the larger group that’s working together to escape a haunted house, rescue a treasure, or keep the world safe from a pandemic. Other cooperative games might not be as immersive but involve guessing words or matching colors as a group. Look for a genre, theme, or way of playing that will appeal to the whole group and keep it interesting.

Length Of Play

If you’re playing with younger children, they might have a shorter attention span, which makes 10 to 30 minutes an ideal length of gameplay. Older kids, teens, and adults might prefer a longer playing time, but check in with the group first before the board game starts. You may also choose a short game that can be played in multiple rounds and gets a lot of people involved.

Cooperative games are a great way to get everyone interested and work as a team, and some even have the option to play competitively if you want to change it up. Here are some of the best family cooperative board games that you’ll find on Amazon.

1. A Mystery Game For Young Kids

Pros:

Over 5,000 reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating

Great introduction to cooperative board games

Develops logic and reasoning skills

Cons:

Older kids might get bored

Both kids and adults can enjoy this cooperative mystery game. The rules are simple: Players team up as chicken detectives on a hunt to find the guilty fox who stole a pot pie. The game can be played in 30 minutes or less, so it’s ideal for young attention spans. And solving the mystery is a fun way for kids to develop logic and reasoning skills, figuring out who is a suspect and who should be eliminated. It’s also a great way to introduce kids to cooperative games so they can work together, stay engaged when it’s not their turn, and celebrate a team win as a family.

A helpful review: “Really adorable and fun game! My five year old loves it. I liken it to cute, cooperative Clue. My kid begs to play and we never mind pulling this one out; we have taken it to other people's houses too and it's simple to pick-up for new players. It's easy to play but not always easy to win which makes it an amusing challenge and a gentle lesson in gamesmanship as we all catch the thief or lose together. I have been pleasantly surprised with my little kid's ability to eliminate suspects quickly once a clue is discovered. Really fun to see skills develop through games!”

Recommended Ages: 5+ | Players: 2 — 4 | Gameplay: 20 — 30 minutes

2. A Wildly Popular Pandemic Strategy Game

Pros:

Over 12,000 reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating

Strategy based

High replay value

Cons:

Might take some time to get used to the rules

Your family doesn’t have to be made up of epidemiologists to get into the cooperative strategy game Pandemic. Players have to work together to keep the world safe from pandemics while working to find cures and eradicate diseases. There’s a high replay value since you can add more pandemics (which increases the difficulty), change the dynamic by adding more people, and switch up the roles in the group. The rules are moderately complex, and reviewers advise that the first game might take some time to get used to them. Despite the challenging start, users are big fans of this game, giving it a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating.

A helpful review: “We've enjoyed playing this with 4 players (all adults, 2 of whom had extensive gaming experience). It's a cooperative game, so easy to participate even if you have little gaming expertise. You can choose to play on an easy or more difficult setting; it was fun experimenting. We have also tried this as a 2-player game, and liked that too. Our 7-year-old grandson, who has extensive game-playing experience, was easily able to understand the rules and participate in game play discussion/decisions. So, fun for a range of ages! It's refreshing to play a game that doesn't pit all the players against each other.”

Recommended Ages: 8+ | Players: 2 — 4 | Gameplay: 45 minutes

3. An Adventure Game About Rescuing Treasure

Pros:

Over 9,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Strategy based

Easy to learn

Challenge level can be adjusted

Cons:

May be too simple for older, experienced gamers

With over 9,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating, Forbidden Island is another popular cooperative board game and a 2010 Mensa Favorite Brainy Games winner. It’s all about strategy as your family joins forces as a group of adventurers on a race to collect sacred treasures from the ruins of a sinking island. The rules are easy to learn, and a game can be played in 30 minutes. The game tiles and cards give players a lot of replay value, and you can adjust the difficulty of the game for an even bigger challenge.

A helpful review: “Great family game for older kids (mine are 11-14). Love that it is a cooperative game so we are all working together instead of competing. Some of the cards are a little vague so you’ll just have to decide how to interpret them. Think we played every day for the first 5 days we had it. Just a heads up if you are a family of five, you may want to have two people team up together or take out a ‘waters rise’ card. With so many treasure cards out (with five players) it makes it tough to finish the game. We all really enjoy it!”

Recommended Ages: 10+ | Players: 2 — 4 | Gameplay: 30 minutes

4. A Mystery Game With Psychics & Ghosts

Pros:

Over 5,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Versatile gameplay

High replay value

Expansion packs available

Cons:

Instructions could be clearer, according to reviewers

Expensive

There’s been a murder in a mansion, and only you and your family can solve the mystery. In this cooperative board game, players are psychic investigators working together to deduce the weapon, location, and killer. Another player acts as the ghost, trying to lead them to the right answers, but only communicating through vision cards. With many different weapon and location options, there’s a high replay value, and expansion packs are also available. Reviewers report that the instructions could be clearer but recommend watching one of the many YouTube tutorials that do a good job of breaking them down.

A helpful review: “This game has become our new go-to for family game night! You can play it week after week and it's "new" every time. It has the most beautiful artwork of any game ever and we really love that it is cooperative as opposed to competitive - though for those with competitive spirit, they can compete in small ways while everyone still works together :) We've found that even though it says up to 7 players, you can play with 8 if two people play ghost, which is more fun for the ghost in my opinion. I highly recommend for family/friend game night. Make sure to read the directions carefully and know that the first few times set up will take 10-15 minutes but gets faster with time.”

Recommended Ages: 10+ | Players: 2 — 7 | Gameplay: 45 minutes

5. A Fast-Paced Guessing Game For Families

Pros:

Easy instructions

Fast-paced

Cons:

Reviewers report the markers can dry out quickly

If your family would like to take a break from the world-building cooperative board games, then Just One is a great option. The game involves players working together to figure out as many mystery words as possible with markers and easels — no other setup is needed. The rules are easy to pick up and can engage kids as young as 8 years old. Plus, it moves quickly, with gameplay lasting up to 20 minutes. And with 550 words to guess, one reviewer reported, “even having this game for years, you’ll hardly ever get a repeat.”

A helpful review: “We love this game. It’s a cooperative game and it’s easy to learn and to get to the table. We’ve had varying ages play and all enjoyed it. Even if you only have 15 minutes you can get a few rounds in and there no setup, just grab your whiteboard stands and markers and get to it!”

Recommended Ages: 8+ | Players: 3 —7 | Gameplay: 20 minutes

6. A Family-Friendly Card Game Based On A Halloween Classic

Pros:

Over 4,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Portable

Doesn’t require knowledge of the movie Hocus Pocus to play

Cons:

Rules can be complicated at first, according to some reviewers

This cooperative card game may just cast a spell on your family (in the best way possible). Players unite to protect the citizens of Salem by stopping the witches (aka the Sanderson sisters) from finishing their wicked potion before sunrise. Although the storyline is consistent with the Disney Halloween classic Hocus Pocus, you don’t have to be familiar with the film to enjoy the game. Many reviewers report that the rules of the game are a little tricky at first but make more sense the more you play. It combines matching, a little strategy, and super cute character designs that are great for younger kids. Plus, its compact size makes it portable for game nights anywhere.

A helpful review: “A cooperative game where you work together to defeat the witches. The first playthrough can be a little rough to understand, but the rules make sense once you give it a few turns. Good game. Funny art. Very well made. High quality game pieces and cards. Would recommend.”

Recommended Ages: 8+ | Players: 2 — 6 | Gameplay: 30 minutes

7. A Sherlock Holmes Mystery For Up To 8 Players

Pros:

Features 10 mysteries to solve in Victorian London

Challenging

High production quality

Cons:

Expensive

Directions can be confusing at first, according to reviewers

Best for older children

The game is afoot! In this cooperative board game, your family can compare their detective skills to the master sleuth himself, Sherlock Holmes. By picking up clues, interviewing suspects, searching through newspapers, and walking the streets of Victorian London, players get to the bottom of mysteries like “The Thames Murders,” “The Mummy’s Curse,” and more. And if you’d like other options, Jack the Ripper and other cases are also available. Reviewers report that the mysteries are challenging and the directions can be confusing at first, but once you pick it up, it’s a lot of fun. Plus, the game can accommodate up to eight people and has a playtime of up to 90 minutes, so it’s great for long game nights with a big group.

A helpful review: “This is the first cooperative game we've ever tried, and at first the learning curve was pretty steep. Once we figured out how the game worked, though, we had a blast! It's really ten games--there are ten cases--so the steep price turned out to be totally worth it. We can't wait to solve another case! If your family game nights have previously tended to generate gloating winners, sulking losers, and hard feelings all around, get this game so that your whole family can play AS A TEAM! (We didn't beat Sherlock Holmes; we didn't care!)”

Recommended Ages: 12+ | Players: 1 — 8 | Gameplay: 90 minutes

8. A Cooperative Game For Harry Potter Fans

Pros:

Over 4,000 reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating

Doesn’t require knowledge of Harry Potter to play

Easy to learn

Seven adventures with increasing difficulty

Cons:

Expensive

Some reviewers report it can feel too easy for more experienced players

Wizards and muggles alike can enjoy this Harry Potter-themed cooperative board game. Players choose their favorite Harry Potter character and then team up to defend the wizarding world from evil. You and your family must master spells, recruit allies, and uncover magical items in the battle to save Hogwarts. There are seven adventures with increasing difficulty, each representing one year of a student’s time at Hogwarts. The game is full of Harry Potter references, but reviewers report that you don’t have to be familiar with the books or movies to have fun with the game and that the rules are easy to learn.

A helpful review: “This game is FANTASTIC! I bought it for my Harry Potter-loving son's birthday. He loves it and to tell the truth, I think I've enjoyed it as much as he has. It is cooperative, progressively more challenging as you go through the "levels"- there are 7 to correspond to the 7 books/7 years at Hogwarts, and has a lot going on to keep track of (enough to be interesting and make each game unique, but not so much to be overwhelming). The artistry on the cards and game board is top notch. Playing this game requires NO actual knowledge of the Harry Potter books/movies/characters, but for those who are HP fans, there were lots of fun scenes/characters from the books/movies that we had fond memories remembering.”

Recommended Ages: 11+ | Players: 2 — 4 | Gameplay: Approximately 30 — 60 minutes

9. A Color Matching Game For Families With Younger Kids

Pros:

Over 3,000 reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating

Two levels of play

Easy to learn

Cons:

Adults may find it repetitive after a while

Not only is Hoot Owl Hoot a great way to introduce young kids to cooperative games, but it also gets them used to taking turns, listening, and following directions. Players must work together to help the owls fly back to their nest before sunrise, using simple strategy and matching. And with gameplay of 15 minutes, it’s ideal for younger attention spans. There are two levels of play if your family needs more of a challenge, but reviewers report that adults might find it repetitive after a few rounds.

A helpful review: “This is an excellent game for cooperative play, as everyone is working towards the same goal - get the owls home before sunrise! If there's any argument to be had among the players, it's on which is the better strategy to use. Do you try to set up a same-color chain so you can move the last owl a great distance, or do you play the best move for each owl individually? Respect one another's decisions, though, and everyone can have a good time. It's easy enough for a 4-year-old to learn, and still poses a challenge for this 40-year-old looking for the optimal strategy. The illustrations are wonderful too! My little one loves to move the little Sun counter because it's just so cute. A great game to involve the whole family.”

Recommended Ages: 4+ | Players: 2 — 4 | Gameplay: 15 minutes

10. A Pirate-Themed Game That Can Be Cooperative Or Competitive

Pros:

Can be played competitively or cooperatively

High replay value

Easy to learn

Cons:

Expensive

Have your family grab their eyepatches and parrots, because this board game is all about the pirate life. You can team up cooperatively or face off competitively as you wage war on the seas, conquer islands, and navigate dangerous waters. There’s a modular ocean map and double-sided board tiles that may take some time to set up, according to reviewers, but add to the game’s high replay value. One reviewer commented, “The board is great, changing each game so no one strategy can win every time.” The rules are easy to pick up — just make sure you don’t get caught walking the plank.

A helpful review: “Great game that was easy to learn. We typically play cooperative games [...] Plunder is well made and really fun to play. We have played it six times in the few days we have had it. Played 2 and 3 player games, which offer a unique experience. In a two player game the board is reduced in size. It's definitely worth the money due to the quality of the pieces and the replay value.”

Recommended Ages: 14+ | Players: 2 — 6 | Gameplay: 20 minutes per player

11. A Semi-Cooperative Horror-Themed Game

Pros:

Over 12,000 reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating

Includes 50 scenarios and dozens of rooms

High replay value

Cons:

Expensive

With over 12,000 reviews and an impressive 4.8-star rating, this semi-cooperative board game is another popular pick. Players must work together to survive a house filled with monsters and deadly secrets — that is until someone becomes the traitor — and then the game takes on a competitive element. With 50 scenarios and dozens of rooms to explore, there’s a high replay value, and one reviewer reported, “Even if you happen to find a scenario you have played before, the game can be quite different depending on how much the house has been explored or which character is the traitor.” The game can generally last up to one hour, but reviewers add that it can go longer with more players and recommend playing with four or more.

A helpful review: “Because the board will be different every time you play, and there are 50 different ending scenarios, it's highly unlikely you'll ever play the same game twice. This game also has the advantage that it starts off fairly cooperative then becomes competitive. Betrayal at House on the Hill is a wonderful mix of board game mechanics and role-playing, without getting too bogged down in either to exchange fun for rules. About the only downside of the game is that it can take up more time than you might want. The game estimates a 1-2 hour playing time, but a single game can go as long as 3 hours, depending on your group and the ending scenario. For those that like to play multiple games a night, this game definitely hogs the spotlight. For those who just want a fun gaming experience that's unique every time, Betrayal at House on the Hill is perfect.”

Recommended Ages: 12+ | Players: 3 — 6 | Gameplay: 60 minutes

12. An Escape Room For Family Game Night

Pros:

Online hints available if players get stuck

Manufacturer’s website includes suggestions for music and costumes for even more immersive gameplay

Cons:

Same group can’t replay again without knowing the answers

Reviewers report it’s not for beginners

With this cooperative game, you can transform any room into an escape room. Players must work together to uncover clues and hidden objects to escape. In this edition, you must unravel a mystery and save a well-known astronomer before time runs out. The game has a beginner difficulty level, but reviewers report it’s a little more challenging than that and advise going to the game’s website for online hints. You can also go to the website for music and costume suggestions to make it a more immersive escape room experience. This game is just one mystery, so once a group has solved it, there’s no replay value. However, the game’s website also contains re-packing instructions so you can gift the game to a friend.

A helpful review: “It was so much fun! It was engaging and required cooperation and thinking. We got stuck once but the online hints helped and was done in a way so that they were truly just hints not the answer. They also provide a step by step guide to put everything back together so you could trade with another family or friend to enjoy. My husband and son both enjoyed it and kept talking about it. That’s rare for them to like something that much! So I definitely recommend!!”

Recommended Ages: 10+ | Players: 3 — 8 | Gameplay: 90 minutes

13. A Board Game With Customizable Levels Of Difficulty

Pros:

Over 2,000 reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating

Expansion packs available

Customizable levels of difficulty

Four ways to play

Cons:

May not hold the attention of older audiences

If your family would like some flexibility in how they play their board games, then Castle Panic is a good option. It can be played fully cooperative, cooperative with a winner, one-vs-many, or solitaire, and features customizable levels of difficulty for different groups. The rules are easy to learn, but the game is still challenging to play. The goal is to defend your castle walls against a horde of destructive monsters through a variety of tactics and strategies. A game can last up to one hour, and there’s even a version for younger players to get in on the fun.

A helpful review: “I love that it is cooperative, so even though it says it is for older kids, my sons who just turned 5 and 8 can easily play, as we can guide them if they need help. [...] It's a challenging game without being too complicated. You can even play it as a single player game [...] You definitely need to keep the instruction manual handy, because there are a few different monsters with different abilities that you have to remember, and I never can without looking it up, but the overall gameplay is pretty straightforward once you get the hang of it. It's really fun being able to work together for a common goal instead of competing against each other. However, if you still want to compete, you can declare the person who has the most points from destroyed monsters the winner.”

Recommended Ages: 10+ | Players: 1 — 6 | Gameplay: 60 minutes

14. A Marvel-Themed Game That Can Be Played in 5 Minutes

Pros:

Over 3,000 reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating

Each game is only 5 minutes

Free timer app makes it a more immersive experience

Cons:

Sorting and resetting the game takes a few minutes, according to reviewers

This cooperative game is great for those who are on a time crunch or just want to get a lot of rounds in quickly. Each player chooses a Marvel hero, like Hulk, Spider-Gwen, Iron Man, or Black Widow, and then teams up to defeat Thanos in just five minutes. The game moves quickly, and if you download the free app, it comes with a timer that’s specially developed for 5-Minute Marvel and makes it a more immersive experience. The rules are easy to pick up, and over 3,000 reviewers have given the game a stellar 4.8-star overall rating.

A helpful review: “We love this game, especially that its cooperative. Its pretty easy to learn and only takes 5 minutes per round so you can get a few rounds in and come back to it later. Our 4 kids from 7-12 all enjoy the game and the adults like it too. Fun for the whole family!”

Recommended Ages: 8+ | Players: 2 — 5 | Gameplay: 5 minutes