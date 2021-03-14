23 Movies & TV Shows To Stream For The Horse Kid In Your Life

Do you have a budding horse girl or horse boy on your hands? You might find yourself rewatching the same things over and over; it can be hard to find new horse shows and movies for kids. Thankfully, with all the streaming platforms available today, you can access new shows, classic movies, and more if you just know where to look.

Full transparency: I was a shameless horse girl. I have vivid memories of watching hours of The Saddle Club with my plastic stable on the floor in front of the TV, covered in poison ivy and calamine lotion, proving you could pry the Breyer figurines from my cold, lifeless hands. My poor mom recorded hours of horse shows for me to watch, bought Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron and every possible toy with his face on it, and more to feed my insatiable appetite for all things equestrian.

Did she eventually cave and put me in riding lessons? Yes, and horseback riding is still my main hobby as an adult. But if you’re trying to put that off for a little bit longer, tell your little cowpoke or jumper-in-training they’ll have to make it through this list of shows and movies first. That should buy you some time (and some sanity when you finally get to switch up whatever show they can’t get enough of right now).

1 The Saddle Club Let’s start with the OGs. If you were a horse girl in the early 2000s, chances are you can still remember if you're a Carol, a Stevie, or a Lisa. Your kids will love watching the adventures these girls go on with their horses. Season 1 is included with Prime, and a movie based on the series, Saddle Club: Friends Forever, is also available for free with your Amazon membership. Rated TV-Y7

2 Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron The O.G. The G.O.A.T. The children's horse movie to rule them all. If your horse-obsessed kid hasn't seen Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron yet, prepare for it to become their new obsession. It tells the story of one wild mustang who just can't be tamed, and all the friends he makes along the way to save his herd. Stream Spirit on Hulu or rent it for $3.99 on Amazon Prime Video. Rated G

3 Spirit Riding Free Once your little horse-lover is hooked on Spirit, switch over to Netflix to stream the animated series, Spirit Riding Free. Lucky was a city girl, but she moves to the town of Miradero and begins learning about horses. There, she meets Spirit, who has been captured yet again for training. Not only does the series have eight seasons, but a few spin-off holiday movies, too. Rated TV-Y7

4 Spirit Untamed DreamWorks knows horse kids can never have enough content. Spirit Untamed, a full-length film based on the Riding Free series, is premiering on June 4, 2021. It's not totally clear yet what the movie's plot will be, but you can expect to see Lucky, Pru, Abigail, Spirit, and all the other horses your little one loves. Not yet rated

5 Free Rein Netflix original series Free Rein follows 15-year-old Zoe on her summer vacation. While visiting her mom’s childhood home in England, she connects with a horse named Raven, makes friends, thwarts thieves, and much more. The show has three seasons and a few holiday specials to boot, so your kiddo won’t run out of episodes anytime soon. Rated TV-G

6 Dreamer: Inspired by a True Story Dreamer stars a young Dakota Fanning as Cale Crane, who convinces her dad (played by Kurt Russell) to save an injured racehorse from euthanasia. As they work to heal her leg and get her race-ready, the horse also brings father and daughter closer together. Rent it for your next movie night for $3.99 on Amazon Prime. Rated PG

7 Flicka When Katy falls in love with wild horse Flicka, she's determined to train her and prove to her dad she can run the family ranch one day. Rent for $3.99 on Amazon Prime or watch it for free if you have HBO. If your kid loves it, you can also rent Flicka 2 and Flicka: Country Pride on Prime. Rated PG

8 My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic There are tons of My Little Pony series and movies, and the Friendship is Magic series is available for streaming on Hulu. It takes your little ones to the land of Equestria to watch the story of Twilight Sparkle, who travels there to study the magic of friendship and report on her observations. Rated TV-Y

9 Horseland Season 1 of Horseland, which has 26 episodes, is included with your Amazon Prime membership. Together, four kids learn all about horsemanship while taking their equine friends on lots of different adventures. Most horse shows star girls, but this cast includes a boy, just in case you have a horse boy on your hands. Rated TV-Y7

10 Walk. Ride. Rodeo. Amberley Snyder is on her way to a college scholarship thanks to her rodeo placings, until a major car accident paralyzes her legs. With the help of her mom, friends, and horse, she learns to ride again despite it all. The movie is based on the real Snyder, who is a barrel racer and inspirational speaker today. Rated TV-PG

11 A Champion Heart Mandy is 15 and grieving her mom’s passing when she causes some damage at a local horse sanctuary. While working off her debt, she meets rescue horse Tux and the two start spending lots of time together. Before long, they’re learning to ride, jump, and compete together, but will they win? Stream the movie on Netflix to find out. Rated G

12 Ride Like a Girl Netflix is also home to Ride Like a Girl, which is based on the true story of Michelle Payne. Payne was the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup, racing’s most difficult two-mile event, in spite of 100-to-1 odds. But, as her dad tells her, “the thing that matters is the odds you give yourself.” Rated PG

13 Moondance Alexander Ah yes, a Kay Panabaker classic. Moondance has a hard time making friends at school, but when she finds a loose horse named Checkers and returns him to his cranky barn owner, they work out a deal so she can learn to ride. Then, she decides to compete against the popular girls in a horse show. Moondance Alexander is free with Prime. Rated G

14 Racing Stripes Yes, technically Racing Stripes is a zebra movie and not a horse movie, but your kids are seriously going to love it. Rent it for $2.99 on Amazon Prime and watch Stripes, a zebra raised around thoroughbreds in Kentucky, as he tries to become a champion racehorse. You’ll keep watching for all the famous voices behind Stripes’ farm animal friends (think Whoopi Goldberg, Frankie Muniz, and Snoop Dogg to name a few). Rated PG

15 Ponysitters Club Check Netflix for Ponysitters Club, a series about five friends who work together to care for rescued animals of all kinds on one girl’s family ranch. It all starts when her favorite pony, Puzzle, might be sold, and her friends promise to help with the workload of all the animals so Puzzle can stay put. Rated TV-G

16 Ready to Run For $3.99 on Amazon Prime, check out Ready to Run if you have a determined horse girl who just won’t back down. Corrie Ortiz wants to become a successful jockey in the male-dominated industry of horse racing, but it won’t be an easy ride. Also, she can talk to horses, so that may come in handy. Rated G

17 Pegasus: Pony with a Broken Wing Why does some dirty developer always want to buy the family ranch? In this movie, young Sydney finds an injured Pegasus and tries to heal her in secret while her whole family tries to find a way to save their beloved ranch. Rent Pegasus: Pony with a Broken Wing on Amazon Prime for $3.99. Rated G

18 Emma’s Chance Emma gets into trouble after she and her friends break into a horse rescue. While she does chores there as her punishment, she bonds with one of the horses, Chance. Together, they enter a jumping competition hoping to win the prize money and keep the sanctuary from going under. Emma’s Chance is free on Prime Video and on YouTube Movies. Rated PG

19 Wish Upon a Unicorn If you’re looking for a magical movie for young kids, Wish Upon a Unicorn on Netflix will definitely do the trick. When sisters Mia and Emma move with their dad to their grandma’s ranch, they happen across a real-life baby unicorn. When a group of cowboys kidnap him to use his powers, the girls will do everything they can to get him back. Rated PG

20 Heartland For the older horse lover who wants One Tree Hill vibes but with horses and accents, Heartland is the move. This 13-season series is available on Netflix, and is based on the award-winning books of the same name by Lauren Brooke. In the show, Amy loses her mother, and she and her grandfather fight to keep their ranch in the family. Rated TV-14

21 Riding Faith Another horse-related Netflix find: Riding Faith. Grace’s parents buy their ranch and, together, they build happy memories as a family. When her father dies in the line of duty, Grace and her mom have to sell everything, including her beloved horse Faith. But together, the two of them work to get it all back. Rated TV-PG

22 Barbie & Her Sisters in a Pony Tale Barbie has tons of movies on Amazon Prime, and this one is all about being a #horsegirl. Barbie takes her sisters on a getaway vacation to the Swiss Alps, where they visit their aunt at Alpine Riding Academy. Not only do they learn to ride, but Barbie even finds the wild horse of her dreams. Rent it on Prime Video for $3.99. Rated G