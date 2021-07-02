Get Excited For The Tokyo Games With These 15 Thrilling Olympic Movies

With the Tokyo Games less than a month away, Olympic excitement is building. And although we’ll have to wait until July 23 for the Tokyo Games to kick off, families can start getting into the Olympic spirit with these 15 Olympic movies, all of which are available to stream online right now.

From an aminated movie about animals competing in Olympic events to inspiring true tales of athletic determination, there’s something for each member of the family on this list. Young children might enjoy the fun of Animalympics, which follows animals from every continent as they compete against each other in everything from gymnastics to sprinting. Or gather the entire family for Cool Runnings, a comedic film based loosely on the real-life story of Jamaica’s debut entry in Olympic bobsledding.

Once the kids are in bed, consider watching Athlete A, a Netflix documentary about the sexual assault allegations levied against USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Or opt for the dark humor of I, Tonya, which centers around the 1994 attack on figure skater Nancy Kerrigan and fellow skater Tonya Harding’s alleged involvement.

For an inspirational look at what it takes to become an elite Olympic athlete, consider Rising Phoenix, a documentary film that follows nine Paralympic athletes, or The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar, a biographical sports film based on Simone Biles’ book of a similar name.

While not every movie on this list is recommended — or even suitable — for children, there’s plenty to get everyone in the family excited for the upcoming Tokyo Games.

1 Animalympics Introduce kids to the Olympics with Animalympics, a series of animated shorts designed to look just like a television broadcast of the Olympic Games. But unlike the Tokyo Games, every participant at the Animalympics is an animal. Stream Animalympics, which is rated for ages 7 and up, on Amazon Prime.

2 Miracle Twenty years after he was cut from the 1960 U.S. Olympic hockey team just prior to competition, Herb Brooks is given a second chance at glory when he’s called to coach the nation’s 1980 team to Olympic Gold. But can Brooks turn a group of college all-stars into a team and defeat the long-standing champs from the Soviet Union? Stream Miracle, rated PG, on Disney+.

3 Cool Runnings Based loosely on the true story of Jamaica’s bobsleigh debut during the 1988 Winter Olympics in Canada, Cool Runnings follows four athletes with no experience in winter sports as they attempt to form an Olympic-ready bobsled team in just a few months. Stream Cool Runnings, rated PG, on Disney+.

4 Eddie The Eagle Starring Taron Egerton, Hugh Jackman, Christopher Walken, and Iris Berben, Eddie the Eagle is a biographical sports drama focused on the Olympic dreams of British skier Michael Edwards. As a child, Edwards dreamed of competing in the Olympics. But with poor vision and a history of walking difficulties, few people supported the young man’s dreams. After a few athletic failures, Edwards finds his sport: Ski jumping. Will his determination be enough to get him to the 1988 Winter Olympics? Stream Eddie The Eagle, rated PG-13, on Disney+.

5 Race This biographical sports drama centers around runner Jesse Owens’ record-breaking four gold medal win at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. It follows Owens as he attends Ohio State University —where white athletes hurl racial slurs at the Black runner — snags the attention of coach Larry Snyder and begins training for the 1936 Games. The film details the racial discrimination Owens experienced in Berlin, then under Nazi control, and efforts to defy racist Nazi ideology on an international stage. Stream Race, rated PG-13, on Amazon Prime for $3.99.

6 Athlete A Athlete A is a 2020 documentary that follows investigative journalists from The Indianapolis Star as they break open a story of sexual assault allegations against USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Stream Athlete A, rated PG-13, on Netflix.

7 Rising Phoenix The documentary Rising Phoenix takes viewers into the stories of nine Paralympic athletes, including T54 racer Russian-American Tatyana McFadden, Italian wheelchair fencer Beatrice Vio, and English T44 sprinter Jonnie Peacock. The documentary also explores the history of the Paralympic Games and how it has changed the lives of athletes around the world. Stream Rising Phoenix, rated PG-13, on Netflix.

8 Touch The Wall At 14-years-old, Missy Franklin was already shattering records in the pool as a competitive swimmer. When veteran swimmer Kara Lynn Joyce joins Franklin in her workouts, the two push each other as they train for the 2012 London Olympics. Stream Touch The Wall, rated PG-13, on Amazon Prime.

9 Tokyo Rising When surfing is officially inducted as an Olympic sport, the race is on between some of the sport’s top competitors to qualify for the 2020 Games. In Tokyo Rising, American surfer John John Florence gives viewers a fly-on-the-wall look at his journey to defeat Kelly Slater for a chance to compete. But just when things look promising, John John suffers an injury that could put an end to his Olympic dreams. Stream Tokyo Rising, rated for age 13+, on Amazon Prime.

10 I, Tonya Margot Robbie plays figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, a dark biographical sports comedy about Harding’s life and clash with rival Nancy Kerrigan. Specifically, the film looks at Harding’s alleged connection to the 1994 attack on Kerrigan ahead of the 1994 Winter Olympics. Stream I, Tonya, rated R, on Showtime.

11 Icarus Directed by Bryan Fogel, Icarus examines illegal doping in sports. In the 2017 documentary, Fogel teams up with Grigory Rodchenkov, the head of Russia’s anti-doping laboratory to prove that current drug-testing procedures are inadequate. With Rodchenkov’s help, Fogel takes banned performance-enhancing drugs but evades detection in testing. As the pair get to know each other, Rodchenkov reveals a major secret: he oversees a state-sponsored Olympic doping program. Stream Icarus, rated TV-MA, on Netflix.

12 The Gabby Douglas Story Imani Hakim stars as Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas in The Gabby Douglas Story, a biographical sports drama centered around the personal sacrifices Douglas made to train with Liang Chow ahead of the 2012 Olympic Games. Rent The Gabby Douglas Story, which is unrated, on Amazon Prime for $2.99.

13 I am Bolt Dive into the amazing achievements of Jamaican runner Usain Bolt with I am Bolt, a biographical documentary centered around how Bolt came to win nine Olympic gold medals. Regarded as the fastest man in the world, Bolt holds world records in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4 x 100-meter relay and is considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time. Rent I am Bolt, which is unrated, on Amazon Prime for $3.99.

14 Tracktown Although not based on a true story, Tracktown is a fun coming-of-age comedy centered around one young girl’s Olympic dreams. In it, Alexi Pappas plays Plum Marigold, a distance runner preparing to compete in her first Olympic Trials. For as long as she can remember, Plum has lived a life dictated by coaches, training schedules, and routines. That is, until she’s ordered to take a day off from running and training after twisting her ankle. Will a day of newfound freedom change Plum’s life? Stream Tracktown, which is unrated, on Amazon Prime.