From their fancy ball gowns to their glittering tiaras, there is just something about a princess that makes my heart swoon. What little kid doesn’t dream at some point of being involved in all of the regal fanfare that a princess gets to experience? These 13 shows for kids who love princesses are full of majestic tales fit for royalty. (Or, you know, just royalty-loving kiddos.)
When I gave birth to my first son, I thought that having a baby boy meant missing out on the fun of all things princess-themed. What I didn’t account for was that eventually, my wild and crazy toddler son would get hooked on the Disney Junior show
Sophia the First. The show is admittedly charming, and he loved all of the music and silly characters, but I loved that even as a boy mom, I got to experience a little bit of that sparkly princess magic. (Even if it only lasted a short while before he moved on to Paw Patrol.)
If your kid just can’t get enough of the royal lifestyle, they’ll love these television shows all about princesses. Now, go dig that tiara out of their toy box and get to streaming. (And maybe prepare yourself for having to be the evil queen in their games of pretend.)
1 Elena Of Avalor Elena of Avalor is about a princess who saved her kingdom from evil forces and now must learn how to rule. At only 16, Elena leans on her grandparents and best friends for support as she experiences all of the ups and downs of becoming a leader, princess style. You can stream all three seasons of . Elena of Avalor on Disney+ Rated TV-G 2 Nella the Princess Knight
When a brave princess turned Nella is tasked with saving her parent’s kingdom, she becomes a princess knight who goes on missions and solves mysteries to keep trouble at bay.
currently airs on Nick Jr., and can be streamed on Nella the Princess Knight Amazon Prime and Paramount+. Rated TV-Y 3 Sophia the First
The Disney Junior hit
Sophia the First follows the adventures of a brand new princess adjusting to royal life after her mom marries a prince. The show features plenty of fun songs to keep princess-loving kiddos dancing and singing along with Sophia and her charming pals. Your little princess can stream all four seasons of . Sophia the First on Netflix Rated TV-Y 4 Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure
If your princess-loving kid adores watching the movie
Tangled, they’ll enjoy all three adventure-filled seasons of the movie’s spin-off series starring the same characters they know and love from the movie. (Voiced by the same actors!) The show focuses on Rapunzel learning how to become the princess she was meant to be. Stream for free with your Disney+ subscription. Rapunzel’s Tanged Adventure Rated TV-Y7 5 Ever After High
The Netflix series
is based on the Mattel dolls by the same name. The show focuses on the children of fairy tale characters as they navigate growing up in the royal spotlight and grapple with fulfilling their destinies. With a total of Ever After High five seasons to stream, this show is perfect for kids who love princesses, but can handle a bit of teenage princess drama. Rated TV-Y7 6 My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic
If your kids are fans of the
My Little Pony franchise, you’re likely already acquainted with Twilight Sparkle, Princess Celestia, Rainbow Dash, and the rest of their enchanted gang. Through all eight seasons of the Netflix series , Princess Celestia mentors Twilight Sparkle who must learn all about the power of friendship and how to help make Equestria a better place. My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Rated TV-Y 7 She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
If you grew up in the ‘80s, you’re probably familiar with the original
She-Ra, a spinoff show of the popular He-Man cartoon. is a Netflix reboot with five action-packed seasons that follows a teenager who leads a group of princesses in a rebellion against evil forces. These princesses aren’t necessarily of the tiara-wearing variety, so the show is best suited for older kids who love princesses, but enjoy a faster-paced action show. She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Rated TV-Y7 8 The Little Mermaid (TV Series)
An oldie, but a goodie,
The Little Mermaid television series is an extension of the classic movie that follows the iconic Disney Princess Ariel and her adventures under the sea. Princess-loving kids can stream . The Little Mermaid series on Disney+ Rated TV-Y7 9 Fancy Nancy
While not an actual princess, the title character from
has some princess-like qualities that make this show perfect for kids who love princesses, fairy tales, and using their imagination. Stream the Disney Junior hit for free with your Disney+ subscription. Fancy Nancy Rated TV-Y 10 Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom follows best friends Princess Holly and Ben Elf and their adventures growing up in the magical fairy-filled land where they live. Filled with magic, silly animal characters, and plenty of royal shenanigans, kids who love princesses will enjoy all five seasons of the show. Stream the first two seasons of , with additional seasons available for purchase on Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom on Netflix Amazon Prime and YouTube. Rated TV-Y 11 Little Princess is a British children’s cartoon that is sure to delight even the tiniest of princess fans. Fans of Peppa Pig will absolutely love the delightful accents from across the pond featured throughout the show that follows a curious young princess and her adventures living life in her castle home. Stream full episodes for free on YouTube Kids and Little Princess Amazon Prime. Rated TV-Y7 12 Descendants: Wicked World
Your princess-loving kids have likely seen one, two, or all three of the
Descendants movies on the Disney Channel. If they love the adventures of Evie, Mal, Carlos, and Jay, the spinoff series is a must-watch. Each episode is an animated short, but they’re packed with plenty of royal content. Stream both seasons on Disney+. Descendants: Wicked World Rated TV-G 13 Whisker Haven
Animals, but make them royal. In
Whisker Haven, the Palace Pets travel to a magical world and embark on fun, fantasy-filled adventures. Stream the short animated episodes on the DisneyNow app and on Apple TV for your little princess. Rated TV-Y