From their fancy ball gowns to their glittering tiaras, there is just something about a princess that makes my heart swoon. What little kid doesn’t dream at some point of being involved in all of the regal fanfare that a princess gets to experience? These 13 shows for kids who love princesses are full of majestic tales fit for royalty. (Or, you know, just royalty-loving kiddos.)

When I gave birth to my first son, I thought that having a baby boy meant missing out on the fun of all things princess-themed. What I didn’t account for was that eventually, my wild and crazy toddler son would get hooked on the Disney Junior show Sophia the First. The show is admittedly charming, and he loved all of the music and silly characters, but I loved that even as a boy mom, I got to experience a little bit of that sparkly princess magic. (Even if it only lasted a short while before he moved on to Paw Patrol.)

If your kid just can’t get enough of the royal lifestyle, they’ll love these television shows all about princesses. Now, go dig that tiara out of their toy box and get to streaming. (And maybe prepare yourself for having to be the evil queen in their games of pretend.)

1 Elena Of Avalor Elena of Avalor is about a princess who saved her kingdom from evil forces and now must learn how to rule. At only 16, Elena leans on her grandparents and best friends for support as she experiences all of the ups and downs of becoming a leader, princess style. You can stream all three seasons of Elena of Avalor on Disney+. Rated TV-G

2 Nella the Princess Knight When a brave princess turned Nella is tasked with saving her parent’s kingdom, she becomes a princess knight who goes on missions and solves mysteries to keep trouble at bay. Nella the Princess Knight currently airs on Nick Jr., and can be streamed on Amazon Prime and Paramount+. Rated TV-Y

3 Sophia the First The Disney Junior hit Sophia the First follows the adventures of a brand new princess adjusting to royal life after her mom marries a prince. The show features plenty of fun songs to keep princess-loving kiddos dancing and singing along with Sophia and her charming pals. Your little princess can stream all four seasons of Sophia the First on Netflix. Rated TV-Y

4 Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure If your princess-loving kid adores watching the movie Tangled, they’ll enjoy all three adventure-filled seasons of the movie’s spin-off series starring the same characters they know and love from the movie. (Voiced by the same actors!) The show focuses on Rapunzel learning how to become the princess she was meant to be. Stream Rapunzel’s Tanged Adventure for free with your Disney+ subscription. Rated TV-Y7

5 Ever After High The Netflix series Ever After High is based on the Mattel dolls by the same name. The show focuses on the children of fairy tale characters as they navigate growing up in the royal spotlight and grapple with fulfilling their destinies. With a total of five seasons to stream, this show is perfect for kids who love princesses, but can handle a bit of teenage princess drama. Rated TV-Y7

6 My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic If your kids are fans of the My Little Pony franchise, you’re likely already acquainted with Twilight Sparkle, Princess Celestia, Rainbow Dash, and the rest of their enchanted gang. Through all eight seasons of the Netflix series My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, Princess Celestia mentors Twilight Sparkle who must learn all about the power of friendship and how to help make Equestria a better place. Rated TV-Y

7 She-Ra and the Princesses of Power If you grew up in the ‘80s, you’re probably familiar with the original She-Ra, a spinoff show of the popular He-Man cartoon. She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is a Netflix reboot with five action-packed seasons that follows a teenager who leads a group of princesses in a rebellion against evil forces. These princesses aren’t necessarily of the tiara-wearing variety, so the show is best suited for older kids who love princesses, but enjoy a faster-paced action show. Rated TV-Y7

8 The Little Mermaid (TV Series) An oldie, but a goodie, The Little Mermaid television series is an extension of the classic movie that follows the iconic Disney Princess Ariel and her adventures under the sea. Princess-loving kids can stream The Little Mermaid series on Disney+. Rated TV-Y7

9 Fancy Nancy While not an actual princess, the title character from Fancy Nancy has some princess-like qualities that make this show perfect for kids who love princesses, fairy tales, and using their imagination. Stream the Disney Junior hit for free with your Disney+ subscription. Rated TV-Y

10 Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom follows best friends Princess Holly and Ben Elf and their adventures growing up in the magical fairy-filled land where they live. Filled with magic, silly animal characters, and plenty of royal shenanigans, kids who love princesses will enjoy all five seasons of the show. Stream the first two seasons of Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom on Netflix, with additional seasons available for purchase on Amazon Prime and YouTube. Rated TV-Y

11 Little Princess Little Princess is a British children’s cartoon that is sure to delight even the tiniest of princess fans. Fans of Peppa Pig will absolutely love the delightful accents from across the pond featured throughout the show that follows a curious young princess and her adventures living life in her castle home. Stream full episodes for free on YouTube Kids and Amazon Prime. Rated TV-Y7

12 Descendants: Wicked World Your princess-loving kids have likely seen one, two, or all three of the Descendants movies on the Disney Channel. If they love the adventures of Evie, Mal, Carlos, and Jay, the spinoff series Descendants: Wicked World is a must-watch. Each episode is an animated short, but they’re packed with plenty of royal content. Stream both seasons on Disney+. Rated TV-G