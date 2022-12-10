Vroom! Zoom! Go, go, go! The best remote control cars for kids will provide tons of entertainment for your vehicle lover. The top picks will be age-appropriate for your child, with controls and features that they are able to easily utilize and enjoy. Also, the best RC cars for kids will run for an amount of time that you’re happy with, whether you choose one that’s powered by single-use batteries or rechargeable ones. Make sure the product you choose is suitable for the location that your child will play with it — some RC cars are smaller with smooth tires that are better suited for indoor use, while heavy duty picks with larger anti-slip tires are ideal for the outdoors. And if your child’s car will come into contact with water, go with one that’s designed to be waterproof.

What To Consider When Shopping For Remote Control Cars For Kids

Your Child’s Age

While manufacturers often list a suggested age range for remote control cars, you should consider your own child’s specific needs when shopping for a new toy. Generally, the best remote control cars for younger kids will have smaller, easy-to-hold remotes with simple controls (usually just a couple of buttons) and will likely drive quite slow. Most often, these picks are cartoon-like or they feature fun character designs — they’re honestly just adorable! Some remote control cars for younger kids include plastic driver figurines or they make fun sounds, should either of those be of interest.

On the other hand, remote control cars for older children and teenagers will likely be larger, faster (some can go almost 30 MPH), and a bit more complex to operate. Most picks for older kids will feature a bigger remote — choose from ones with dual joysticks or a pistol grip controller, based on your child’s preferences — with more control capabilities than the options for younger kids. Also, remote control cars for older kids are available in a wide range of car types (including replica models of specific cars, monster trucks, stunt cars, and more), so be sure to choose one they’ll love. Some manufacturers of more advanced models will also include a car’s scale, which will be written as “1:10” or “1:28,” for example; generally, the larger the second number, the smaller the car.

Other Criteria To Consider

Regardless if you’re purchasing a remote control car for a toddler, young child, or older child, there are some important specifications that you’ll want to take note of:

Type of battery : Choose from remote control cars that are powered by single-use batteries or rechargeable ones. Single-use batteries allow for instant gratification (no need to wait for them to be fully powered!) but the downside is that batteries can be pricey over time. If this is a deal breaker for you, consider purchasing batteries that can be recharged (you can find them in most battery sizes including AA or AAA). Alternatively, look for a remote control car that actually comes with rechargeable batteries. You’ll just need to remember to plug the battery in when it's dead, and be patient while it takes time to get fully charged.

Range : This number indicates the distance that the car can be from your child and still be controlled. The higher the better! Not all manufacturers will provide this spec, but feedback from Amazon reviewers can help give you a sense of the possible range as well.

Frequency: If you have multiple children who will want to enjoy the remote control cars simultaneously, opt for ones with a 2.4 GHz frequency. Cars with a 27 MHz frequency often can't be used next to one another due to signal interference issues.

Shop The Best Remote Control Cars For Kids

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for the best remote control cars for kids:

Below you’ll find remote control cars that are wildly popular on Amazon, with tons of parents commenting that their kids love them.

1 The Best First Remote Control Car Prextex Cartoon Remote Control Cars (2-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Pros: Includes two cars, two remotes, and two characters

Super simple controls

Both vehicles can be operated at the same time Cons: Require a lot of batteries, which aren’t included

Short battery life These plastic remote control cars are the ideal first set for little ones who are two to four years old. They’re simple to operate (the lightweight controller has just two buttons), small in size, and, honestly, just stinking cute! Your little one will particularly love special features like flashing headlights and fun sounds, including honking and sirens. This pick is super popular on Amazon, boasting a 4.6-star rating overall, after a whopping 19,000-plus reviews — so you can rest assured that it’s worth a try. This pick is designed for indoor use and the max speed is not listed. The manufacturer doesn’t specify how long a standard set of batteries will last either, but shoppers have reported a new set of batteries will last about 20 minutes of play (though it may depend on the specific batteries you purchase). Reviewers confirm that both vehicles can be driven alongside one another without signal interference issues. And while the manufacturer doesn’t list the range for this pick, reviewers estimate it to be about 20 to 30 feet. Choose from a set with a race car and police car, or an option with a truck and a tractor. One reviewer wrote: “The best little remote control cars. My twins love these and they’re even fun for the adults. Very easy to use and get the hang of (bought them for my twins 4th birthday) - they only go forward and the backward button allows them to turn backwards so you can easily get out of wherever you are. The music is tolerable and overall these are just so cute and well made. I will be buying another one for my daughter for her third birthday- she always steals her brothers so she needs one too! I will also be buying these as gifts for any child that has a birthday. They are so much fun.” Best for ages: 2+ years | Powered by: 3 AA batteries per car, 2 AA batteries per remote | Range: Unspecified | Max speed: Unspecified | Frequency: Unspecified, but both cars can be used at the same time | Water resistant: No

2 A Remote Control Stunt Car That Flips & Spins ORRENTE Remote Control Car Amazon $30 See On Amazon Pros: Flips over and can be driven on either side

Has four-wheel drive and is shockproof

Comes with two rechargeable batteries Con: Very small at just 6 inches long With the ability to flip and even be driven while upside down, this stunt remote control car is just the coolest — and Amazon reviewers seem to agree, giving it a 4.6-star rating overall, after more than 12,600 reviews. Designed for outdoor use, this pick features two powerful motors, four-wheel drive, and anti-slip rubber tires that can handle practically any terrain, including pavement, grass, gravel, and more. Use the dual joystick controller to operate this remote control car with ease. The functioning headlights allow you to navigate it when it's darker outside, too. This stunt car is powered by a rechargeable battery (it comes with two of them) — reviewers indicate each battery runs for 20 minutes, so your child can enjoy about 40 minutes of total drive time. The batteries take about 1.5 to 2 hours to get fully charged using the included USB cable. With a scale of 1:28, this remote control car is on the small side; it’s about 6 inches long. And while the range isn’t listed by the manufacturer, reviewers estimate it to be about 45 feet. Choose from six different eye-catching colors. One reviewer wrote: “My daughter wanted a remote control car for Christmas. 8 months later, it is still going strong. This one is durable, the batteries last for quite a while, and the stunts are fun. She really liked the bright green color. Even the adults play with it- who doesn't need a remote control car that can do stunts? We haven't had any problems with it. It's easy to charge, and responsive to the remote (something that hasn't always been the case with other remote control cars).” Best for ages: 6+ years | Powered by: USB-rechargeable batteries for the car, 2 AA batteries for the controller | Range: Unspecified | Max speed: 4.4 MPH | Frequency: 2.4 GHz | Water resistant: No

3 The Best Remote Control Race Car Under $20 Growsland Remote Control Car Amazon $17 See On Amazon Pros: Budget-friendly

Realistic replica Cons: Can’t go over obstacles If you want to dip your child’s feet into the world of remote control cars, this pick will cost less than $20, making it a great introductory car for ages 3 and up. The realistic-looking race car is seriously cool with its high gloss finish, functional headlights, and rubber wheels. The 1:18 scale means the plastic car is pretty large in size; it’s 10 inches long, to be exact. Use the dual joystick remote controller to drive on indoor surfaces or smooth outdoor terrains — just be sure to avoid any obstacles, since this car won’t be able to go over them. Included with this pick are two rechargeable batteries (the battery life isn’t listed, but reviewers generally describe it as good) and a USB charging cable. Also available from Growsland are two other budget-friendly car options — they vary when it comes to color, charging method, and more, so read the specs carefully should you opt for one of those instead. One reviewer wrote: “It was a super enjoyable product because of the speed and how smoothly it runs. The led lights are bright and bold and the [controller] is easy to work with and small. [...] [Definitely], going to purchase again later in the future.” Best for ages: 3+ years | Powered by: USB-rechargeable batteries | Range: Up to 165 feet | Max speed: Up to 10 MPH | Frequency: 2.4 GHz | Water resistant: No

4 A Durable Monster Truck With An Aluminum Frame BEZGAR Remote Control Car Amazon $45 See On Amazon Pros: Large wheels for off-roading and durable aluminum body

Comes with two rechargeable batteries Cons: On the pricey side If you’re looking for a heavy-duty vehicle that’ll last through plenty of rough play, this remote control car is the answer — the main body is made from an aluminum alloy material (with some plastic elements), making it much more collision-resistant overall than many other models. It also features front and rear bumpers for extra protection. Durability aside, this RC car is just super neat — the monster truck design will appeal to many kids, and the four realistic LED headlights add to the awesome factor. The pistol grip controller is easy to master. This remote control car is available in two different sizes — a larger 1:14 option that’s 9.8 inches long, or a cheaper 1:20 car that’s 7.1 inches long. Choose from three color options. This set comes with two rechargeable batteries, each of which can run for about 25 minutes or so (for about 50 minutes of play time total). The batteries take about 2.5 hours to get fully powered and the charger to do so is included. While the manufacturer lists the range for this pick to be around 164 feet, some Amazon reviewers found it to be less than that but still good overall. One reviewer wrote: “Very qood quality sturdy material. Love the metal frame yet not super heavy and bulky. It runs super fast for a decent amount of time. Love the extra battery. My son plays with it most of the day. Holds up to all his stunts and tricks. Love the slower speed and faster speed setting. Will buy again for other son.” Best for ages: 8+ years | Powered by: USB-rechargeable batteries | Range: Up to 164 feet | Max speed: About 12 MPH | Frequency: 2.4 GHz | Water resistant: No

5 A Water-Resistant Remote Control Car MaxTronic Remote Control Car Amazon $40 See On Amazon Pros: Water-resistant

Can right itself when flipped over

Comes with two rechargeable batteries Cons: Tires will need to be to be inflated regularly Boasting an IP68 rating, this remote control car can be totally submerged in water (up to a depth of 1.5 meters) for up to one hour — plus, it’s totally covered against elements like dust, sand, and dirt. Your child will enjoy driving it outdoors essentially wherever they desire! It’s made from a combination of plastic and rubber, and the thick tires can be re-inflated as needed (the pump to do so is included). Use the dual joystick remote controller to make the stunt car do flips, turns, and twists. Select from two car color options — red or green. This product comes with two rechargeable batteries, each of which allow for about 30 minutes worth of drive time. The batteries take about two hours to charge and the USB cable to do so is included. One reviewer wrote: “We live near the beach and it is perfect. Works in pools too. My 4 year old loves it, and it is surprisingly fast. Just make sure to remember the remote isn’t waterproof. Having 2 batteries is really helpful.” Best for ages: 3+ years | Powered by: USB-rechargeable batteries | Range: Up to 164 feet | Max speed: About 9 MPH | Frequency: 2.4 GHz | Water resistant: Yes (IP68 rated)

6 A Remote Control Car For Disney Lovers Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Roadster Amazon $16 See On Amazon Pros: Disney character design

Super simple controls Cons: Batteries not included

Single frequency channel; can’t use two of these cars near each other at the same time Little Disney fans will totally be infatuated with this Minnie Mouse remote control car — oh, and it comes in an equally adorable Mickey Mouse option, too! Designed for younger users, the plastic car has a lightweight controller with just two buttons for easy driving. The car is small in size and meant for indoor use on smooth surfaces. This remote control car has garnered a solid 4.5-star rating after more than 5,200 reviews. Amazon reviewers indicate that the battery life is fairly good overall and some estimate the vehicle’s range to be about 12 feet. One reviewer wrote: “I got this for my 3 year old daughter for Christmas. She loves it! Easy to use I love the [simple] remote. Seems durable. She loves Minnie Mouse and it is just a very cute toy. I love that the antenna is in think plastic so it won’t break easily.” Best for ages: 3+ years | Powered by: 3 AA batteries for the car, 2 AAA batteries for the remote | Range: Unspecified | Max speed: Unspecified | Frequency: 27 MHz | Water resistant: No

7 A High-Speed Remote Control Race Car With A 330-Foot Range Holyton Remote Control Car Amazon $88 See On Amazon Pros: High maximum speed

330-foot operating range

Comes with two rechargeable batteries Cons: Pricey

Takes four hours to fully charge If your child has a need for speed, they’ll adore this remote control car from Holyton which can drive up to 29 MPH. Designed for outdoor use, the RC car is made from a tough metal material with a reinforced frame for durability. And shock absorbers are great for driving over bumps, hills, and other uneven surfaces. The pistol grip controller allows for full control of the vehicle, though it’s important to note that this car is better suited for more experienced RC car drivers. This product comes with two rechargeable batteries (and the USB charging cable) that allow for a driving time of up to 40 minutes total. The batteries take four hours to charge. The 1:10 scale makes this car quite large; it measures nearly 1 foot long. One reviewer wrote: “This car is fast, fun, and has fantastic spin / skid power. The battery life is good - about 30 minutes a charge and it comes with two batteries and a bag of spare parts. My 12 year old son loves it, and so do I. Great value for someone trying to find a fun RC car at a reasonable price!” Best for ages: 8+ years | Powered by: USB-rechargeable batteries | Range: Up to 330 feet | Max speed: About 29 MPH | Frequency: 2.4 GHz | Water resistant: No

8 A Cool Remote Control Lamborghini Replica QUN FENG RC Car Lamborghini Amazon $27 See On Amazon Pros: Officially licensed, realistic-looking replica of a Lamborghini

Range of up to 131 feet Cons: Single frequency channel

Uses a lot of batteries, which aren’t included An official licensed replica, this Lamborghini remote control car will have your luxury sports car fan drooling — it’s super detailed, vividly colored, and totally awesome. The car boasts working headlights and rubber wheels that are best for indoor use, though the car could also be enjoyed on smooth outdoor surfaces should your child prefer that. Grab hold of the dual joystick controller to drive this car forward, backward, left, and right. This car is available in two color options, either green or orange. The 1:18 scale makes this RC car about 13 inches long. The overall battery life gets mixed reviews from Amazon shoppers, but that’ll also depend on the types of batteries you buy — some have recommended using rechargeable AA batteries to save some money if your kids will clock a lot of time playing with the car. One reviewer wrote: “My son loves his green Lamborghini, we bought it for him for Christmas, he still plays with it just about everyday. It’s very durable and kid friendly, I would recommend this toy Lamborghini to anybody interested, great for gifting.” Best for ages: 8+ years | Powered by: 2 AA batteries for the remote, 4 AA batteries for the car | Range: Up to 131 feet | Max speed: Up to 10 MPH | Frequency: 27 MHz | Water resistant: No

