20 Romantic Movies To Stream After You Put The Kids To Bed

There's nothing less sexy than busy, loud nights spent in the house with kiddos. And especially around the most romantic day of the year. But these romantic movies to watch on date night or just after kids go to bed could be just the ticket to keeping that fire alive — with or without little voices telling you to tone it down.

For years, researchers have been working to understand the relationship between marriage, children, and the sex lives of parents. Unfortunately, when comparing couples with and without children, researchers determined that the rate of the decline in marital satisfaction is nearly twice as dramatic for couples who have children than for childless couples, according to a 2009 study published in Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

It's no secret that having a baby can change your relationship, but it can also make your bond stronger! And while movie nights aren't the only way to spend quality time with your partner, it certainly is a pretty relaxing option. So if you're looking for something a little spicy and romantic to watch with your partner while the kids are down and out, take a look at this list of movies for some ideas.

Valentine's Day Movieclips/YouTube There is no movie more appropriate for this holiday than Valentine's Day. A sweet montage movie, this PG-13 rated flick shows love in every day, shape, or form. Watch Valentine's Day on YouTube for $2.99.

10 Things I Hate About You BlockbusterUK/YouTube Are you looking for a romantic comedy that brings back all of that teenaged angst? If so, look no further. Heath Ledger in his prime is just a beautiful bonus when it comes to this heartbreaking, teen rom-com. Watch 10 Things I Hate About You on Disney+.

Moonlight A24/YouTube There's a reason this film is an Oscar winner. Exploring three times in the life of a young Black man named Chiron, growing up in Miami, Moonlight takes viewers on an emotional journey as he experiments with his sexuality and faces numerous setbacks in life. Watch Moonlight on Netflix.

Call Me By Your Name Sony Pictures Classics/YouTube If you read the book, you are well aware of the painful beauty of this film. A powerful LGBTQ+ story that explores the love a young boy can have for a mysterious, older man — Call Me By Your Name will break your heart in all the best ways. Watch Call Me By Your Name on Hulu.

The Notebook A99 Studios/YouTube Do I even need to tell you about the tragic beauty that is The Notebook? If you've somehow been living under a rock and have no idea about the timeless love between Noah and Allie, boy are you in for something special. But even if you have watched this film a thousand times before, it always merits another viewing. Watch The Notebook on Hulu.

The Photograph Universal Pictures/YouTube A journalist working on a story finds himself getting more than just his big break. He falls quickly in love with an art curator, but will their past loves be more than they can overcome? Watch The Photograph on HBO Max.

500 Days of Summer SearchlightPictures/YouTube This is not your typical love story, but it is one that will remind you how important it is to not define yourself by another person. Get your heart broken in all the best ways by watching this film. Watch 500 Days of Summer on Hulu.

Fifty Shades of Grey Universal Pictures UK/YouTube Looking for a little spice? Well, look no further. This is definitely a film for after the kids go to bed. But if you need some, ahem, inspiration, for your relationship — Fifty Shades of Grey is sure to provide. Watch Fifty Shades of Grey on Hulu.

If Beale Street Could Talk AnnaPura Pictures/YouTube Based on the deeply moving James Baldwin novel of the same name, this romance follows a young Black couple, Fonny and Tish, as their future is upended when Fonny is wrongfully arrested for a rape he didn't commit. Watch If Beale Street Could Talk on Hulu.

Romeo & Juliet Movie Clips Classic Trailers/YouTube It doesn't get any more classically romantic than Romeo & Juliet. And Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio bring the play to life in a way that is more than worth a watch. With modern music and all the teen angst your heart could handle, your Valentine's Day will be made with this movie. Watch Romeo & Juliet on YouTube for $3.99.

Crazy Rich Asians Warner Bros. Pictures When Rachel goes with her boyfriend Nick home to Singapore for his best friend's wedding, she discovers that he has been keeping a few secrets from her. Can they overcome their different backgrounds? Watch Crazy Rich Asians on Hulu and HBO Max.

About Last Night Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTuve When two commitment phobic singles meet, they decide that their strong connection is worth trying to make it work. But their friends are not exactly on board with the relationship. Watch the 2014 remake of About Last Night on Vudu.

Pretty Woman Movie Clips Classic Trailers/YouTube OK, don't shoot the messenger on this one. Pretty Woman has a lot of elements that make it much more appropriate for viewing after the kids go to bed. But your feelings about sex work and outdated stereotypes aside, it is a truly beautiful romantic comedy worth revisiting. Watch Pretty Woman on iTunes.

The Wedding Planner Movie Clips Classic Trailers/YouTube Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey starring opposite one another in a romantic comedy — need I say more? This '90s rom-com never disappoints. Watch The Wedding Planner on Hulu.

Carol Movie Clips Trailers/YouTube When Therese (Rooney Mara) finds a beautiful, elegant woman named Carol (Cate Blanchett) looking at dolls in a department store, she finds herself caught up in a whirlwind romance that no one could have seen coming. It will get you deep in your feelings in no time. Watch Carol on Netflix.

Like Water For Chocolate Miramax/YouTube Based on the famous Mexican novel by the same name, this movie mixes magical realism with the power of love. While you may need subtitles for this one, I promise it's unlike anything you've ever seen. Watch Like Water For Chocolate on Hulu.

Southside With You Miramax/YouTube Based on the epic real-life love story of Barack and Michelle Obama, Southside With You is a look into the romantic, and often challenging relationship of two of America's greatest leaders. Watch Southside With You on PlutoTV and Amazon Prime Video.

Crazy, Stupid, Love Warner Brothers UK & Ireland/ YouTube Equal parts laughs, love, and heartache; you're sure to be caught up in this modern love story. Watch Crazy, Stupid, Love on Hulu.

Jumping The Broom Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube This movie tells the story of a corporate lawyer and a Wall Street broker who fall in love and get engaged in the blink of an eye. But when their families meet, their different backgrounds might just be enough to ruin their happy ending. What better to remember on date night than love conquers all? Watch Jumping The Broom on Netflix.

Sylvie's Love Amazon Prime Video/YouTube Set to the powerful backdrop of New York City in the summer of 1957, an aspiring television producer Sylvie finds herself head-over-heels for a shy jazz musician named Robert. A whirlwind romance consumes them both, but life takes them apart. When they find one another five years later, they discover that the love has been there through it all. Watch Sylvie's Love on Amazon Prime Video.

With a list like this, your only struggle will be choosing which romantic movie to watch first. Grab the tissues and a blanket, because you're in for a romantic ride.