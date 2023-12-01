Beyoncé Quickly Switched To Mom Mode In Sweet Moment With Blue Ivy On The Red Carpet

Take Your Daughter To Work Day has never been this cool... or, apparently, cold! Beyoncé stepped out with her oldest child, Blue, at the premiere of her new movie Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé in London, where photographers and press captured a sweet moment between Beyoncé and Blue proving that the 42-year-old is both 100% superstar and 100% mama.

The pair dazzled in head-to-toe black designer gowns against a shimmering silver backdrop (a nod to the tour’s color theme). While Beyoncé smiled, Blue was a bit more deadpan, and her mother rubbed her bare arm. “Are you cold?” she seems to ask, to which the 11-year-old nods. Shortly afterwards, Beyoncé stepped aside. “Wait a minute,” she can be seen saying, before pantomiming a shiver, “She’s cold.” The clip ends there, so whether she went off to get her daughter a coat or indicate that the party should move inside is unclear, but what is very clear is what a universal mom move this is. Gotta keep those babies toasty!

Among those who recognized the mothering realness going on? Beyoncé’’s own mother, Ms. Tina Knowles, who proudly posted the video on Instagram.

“This has me in tears right now,” she wrote. “To the fans that are there uplifting this beautiful talented 11 year old I thank you I appreciate you.”

The mother and daughter performed together over the course of the Renaissance tour, with the tween making her debut in Paris. “My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama,” Beyoncé wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.” While most reaction to Blue’s appearances were overwhelmingly positive, she did receive some (unnecessarily mean) criticism regarding her skills. According to a New York Times interview with Beyoncé, however, the young girl used that negativity to fuel her to work even harder and, well, the results clearly speak for themselves...

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé documents the genesis and start to finish run of the icon’s record-breaking Renaissance tour, which was seen by more than 2.7 million fans. Based on the trailer, it looks like fans will be getting more insights not only into Beyoncé’s creative process and work ethic, but her home life with Blue, Rumi, and Sir.