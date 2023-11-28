In a perfect world, an 11-year-old would never be exposed to negative comments from strangers. Especially an 11-year-old who spent their summer getting up on stage in front of thousands of people, working hard as a backup dancer for one of the most famous women in the world. But such is the life of Blue Ivy Carter. Beyoncé recently opened up about the fact that her oldest daughter not only saw negative comments about her performance onstage at this summer’s Renaissance World Tour, but she decided to use that negativity as fuel to improve her dancing.

In her new concert film Beyoncé, the mom of three opened up about what it was like for Blue Ivy to join her onstage as one of her backup dancers. According to Beyoncé, Blue Ivy first saw negative comments about her dancing after her first surprise performance in May in Paris. A performance the mom of three admitted that she wasn’t sure she wanted to happen at first.

“She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no,” Beyoncé recalled of their early conversations, per The New York Times. It was such an intense experience for the singer when her daughter joined her onstage, she admitted to nearly passing out. The experience was meant to be a one-off, but Blue Ivy went on to join her mom onstage for the rest of the tour. Even after struggling in the beginning with critics.

After Blue Ivy’s first performance, the young dancer was subjected to negative comments about her dancing online. And the “Love On Top” singer was proud to say that, instead of quitting, her daughter used those comments to train harder and improve her performance.

Blue Ivy, who Beyoncé shares with husband JAY-Z along with 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, went on to impress everyone with her dance moves for the rest of the summer. As her confidence grew, perhaps thanks in no small part from the genuine appreciation and love she received from concert audiences around the world, so did her comfort level onstage. So much so that it became a real moment at each concert, especially for kids, to watch “Blue’s Dance” and learn her iconic moves. There’s even a viral social media fan base for her who call themselves the “Ivy League.”

Blue Ivy should not have been in a position to deal with any criticism, but the fact that she turned it around and made it work for her... she’s even more impressive than we thought.