Beyoncé Is Donating $500K to Families Facing Eviction And Foreclosure During Pandemic

Queen Bey intends to bring a New Year blessing to families who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Through her foundation, BEYGood, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will be donating $500,000 to COVID-19 families who have been specifically "impacted by the housing crisis," People reported.

The funding is a collaborative effort between BeyGOOD and NAACP. The grants will help families who at risk of eviction and foreclosure amid the pandemic.

"Beyoncé is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most," the foundation announced in a press release. "Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis. The housing moratorium is set to end on December 26th, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn."

The online application to apply opens on Jan. 7. 100 families will be selected and grants will be disbursed in late January. Round two for applicants will open in February.

The first phase of the BeyGOOD Impact, the Small Business Impact Fund, helped more than 250 small Black businesses, awarding more than $10K in grants, with continued support expected.

BeyGOOD has also teamed up food banks across the country to provide canned goods to families dealing with food shortages.

On Monday, Dec.21, the National Federal Eviction Moratorium extended its temporary moratorium to Jan. 31, which protects "tens of millions of renters at risk of eviction for nonpayment of rent during the global pandemic."