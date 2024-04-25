This 2 Year Old Insisted That He Was Beyoncé's Friend & She Actually Sent Him Flowers

Bea Fabregas was just hanging out at the mall with her 2-year-old son eating pizza when he out of the blue he asked her about his friend. His friend Beyoncé. A friend he hoped to visit some time soon, whom he insisted that he (and his mom) knew personally. His mother tried her best to let him down gently, explaining that they were not, in fact, personal friends of the iconic singer. But it turned out she was wrong. Because Beyoncé reached out to 2-year-old Tyler with flowers, a toy, and a sweet message, so I guess now we all know how to get Beyoncé to notice us.

The Phillippines-based content creator took to TikTok last week to share an adorable video of her son Tyler asking her, “Where’s Beyoncé?” when she explained that the singer was in her house, Tyler was undeterred, asking, “Can I visit Beyoncé?” Febregas then had to explain to her son, “We don’t know her personally. She is not momma’s friend.” Too bad for her, apparently, because Tyler said that the “Halo” singer is “my friend,” and told his mom, “I want to meet her.”

Us too, little buddy. Of course, considering the only person Queen B follows on Instagram is her own husband, it goes without saying that she doesn’t usually... mingle... with common folk.

But it turns out Tyler isn’t the only one who thinks he should get to meet Beyoncé. His mom’s TikTok went super viral, shared all over social media and viewed millions of times. So many times, in fact, that it reached one Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter herself.

Fabregas shared a sweet video on TikTok and Instagram on Thursday featuring Tyler posing beside a huge bouquet of flowers and a new stuffed unicorn from none other than his longtime pal Beyoncé. “For the record @beyonce and Tyler are now actually, officially friends!” the proud mom wrote on Instagram. “Through the power of Queen B’s internet (millions of views and likes it’s crazy!) she saw the video and sent over some of her favorite blue flowers, a new animal best friend for Tyler and the sweetest message that our family will now always treasure. In her note (which she started out with ‘To my friend Tyler’ ) she said, ‘I see your halo, Tyler.’”

While Tyler looked very happy in the photo to be receiving gifts from his friend Beyoncé, he was already so convinced that they knew each other and could visit each other that it must have felt like a regular day for him.

One day, however, he’ll understand: Beyoncé saw his halo.