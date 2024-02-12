In a fun Verizon commercial during Super Bowl LVIII, Beyoncé, along with Tony Hale as her hapless sidekick, tries to break the internet and then Verizon by doing a bunch of different things. At the every end, she says, “They’re ready. Drop the new music” and everyone got really excited. Turns out, that was the perfect little hint and an Instagram post about Beyoncé’s new album Act II is making the commercial real. Better yet — it sounds like our girl Bey is going country.

I mean, Beyoncé is a Texas girl, and quite proud of it. So if this album really is as country as the drop makes it sound, it’s going to be incredible. Two new songs were released tonight, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” — both available on Spotify. It’s giving old school Dixie Chicks vibes, and I’m more than ready for some new Beyoncé music. “Texas Hold ‘Em” has some gorgeous banjo work and fun lyrics, and then “16 Carriages” has some amazing guitar work and is a bit of a country ballad.

I’m also now rethinking her Grammys look — which included a white cowboy hat and bolo tie — and wondering if that was a sneaky little Easter egg she dropped to get us all thinking of her in the honky tonk.

But obviously way better.

We don’t have a ton of details yet on the rest of the album, but Bey’s drop on Instagram included a fun little video of “Texas Hold ‘Em” and gave us a date for the full Act II album — March 29.

Her last album, Renaissance, was released back in 2022 and is also known as Act I, so this is an exciting time for the BeyHive.