Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Loves Visiting “Grandpa Crocodile” at the Zoo

The late Steve Irwin’s spirit lives on at the Australia Zoo, offering a chance for his granddaughter Grace Warrior, 1, to get to know him in a sweet way. Bindi Irwin recently shared a video of her daughter Grace, whom she shares with husband Chandler Powell, visiting “Grandpa Crocodile,”

“We have a little construction going on to make our Tasmanian devil habitat @australiazoo even more beautiful,” Bindi wrote on Instagram on July 31. “Grace’s favourite part? Visiting Grandpa Crocodile. All the love.”

“Ah, is he over here?” Bindi coos in the video. Grace, dressed in a pink puffer vest and matching shoes, walks along a construction gate set up to find a picture of the Crocodile Hunter. “And he’s in his construction hat,” Bindi continues, referring to the cute picture of Irwin on a sign that reads, “Crikey we’re under construction.”

When Grace spots the picture, she stops and points at it, then starts babbling. “You love Grandpa Crocodile?” Bindi asks her, and Grace says, “yeah,” before getting even closer for a better look. Later, she walks over to an identical sign, this time waving hi at the picture as Bindi narrates, “Hi Grandpa Crocodile!” before telling her that she and Grandpa Crocodile loves her. It’s a sweet moment that keeps Irwin’s memory alive for his daughter and granddaughter.

Dad Chandler Powell commented on the video, “Her little wave gets me every time😍.”

“Oh my goodness Bindi this is beyond special!” a fan wrote. “Grace Warrior's connection and love for your dad is so evident! This is one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen. My heart is so full from this pure and loving moment. Thank you for sharing this with all of us. 💕”

Irwin died while diving with stingrays for a documentary in 2006, and in the past, Bindi has shared how she watches old videos of him with Grace.

“Today I’ll watch ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ with Grace Warrior and share stories about her incredible Grandpa Crocodile,” she wrote on Instagram on February 21, 2022. And in May, she shared a throwback photo of her and Irwin, calling him her “guiding light through life.”

Videos of Irwin “captivate” Grace Bindi told People last May.

“We have so many documentaries of Dad, and we're always playing them for Grace," Bindi told the outlet. "It's so fun to watch her study him. I didn't realize how much Dad's passion for life and his animated facial expressions — I mean, they captivate her."