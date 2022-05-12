Bindi Irwin Says Her Daughter Is Totally Captivated By Old Crocodile Hunter Videos

Steve Irwin never got to meet his granddaughter, Grace Warrior, but his legacy lives on through old videos. Bindi Irwin, who shares 1-year-old Grace with husband Chandler Powell, recently opened up about how the little girl is “captivated” by The Crocodile Hunter, and it’ll make your heart melt!

In a new interview with People, on newsstands Friday, Irwin revealed she and Grace watch documentaries starring Steve Irwin, who died in 2006 while diving with stingrays. “We have so many documentaries of Dad, and we're always playing them for Grace," Bindi told People. "It's so fun to watch her study him. I didn't realize how much Dad's passion for life and his animated facial expressions — I mean, they captivate her."

Bindi was only 8 years old when The Crocodile Hunter died, while filming a documentary called Ocean’s Deadliest. On what would have been her dad’s 60th birthday, Irwin posted a tribute to him, saying, “Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and Wildlife Warrior. Today I’ll watch The Crocodile Hunter with Grace Warrior and share stories about her incredible Grandpa Crocodile.”

“I love you with all my heart,” she added. “Your legacy lives on.”

The Crikey! It’s the Irwins star still watches videos of Irwin with Grace because she’s fascinated by them. "It's so lovely that without him knowing, he was creating the most wonderful TV programming for our daughter," Bindi told People in the interview. "She just stares at him in complete and utter fascination. She hangs on every word he says. Whether he's talking about a croc or a spider, she thinks it's amazing."

Who can blame her? The world fell in love with Steve Irwin and his amazing videos with exotic animals, so it makes sense that Grace loves him, too. And it turns out, he’s passed down some of his “determination” — and love for animals! — to Grace.

In honor of International Women’s Month in March 2022, Bindi wrote a note to her daughter for E! News. “My first words to you when I held you in my arms were ‘my graceful warrior,’” Bindi wrote. “You are the light of our lives. It makes me smile knowing your best friend is a giant tortoise and watching you spend your days finding magic in everything you come across.”

Bindi also that she knows her dad would have loved Grace. “If Dad was around, honestly, we would never see her. He would be in love,” she said in the interview with People. “He'd just have her doing everything with him. We would only see her if she needed a feed and then be gone again."

It’s so sweet that Bindi makes sure her daughter gets to know her “Grandpa Crocodile.” He’s still such a great role model!