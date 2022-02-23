Bindi Irwin Watches Crocodile Hunter With Her Daughter To Keep Her Dad's Legacy Alive

It’s been 16 years since Bindi Irwin lost her dad, Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, in a tragic accident while filming his popular television series in 2006. He was just 44 years old at the time of his death and his daughter was only 8. Though she only had a few short years with her dad, Bindi has made sure to keep his memory alive over the years, especially with her 11-month-old daughter Grace Warrior. Most recently, Bindi shared her plans to watch The Crocodile Hunter with her daughter in a moving tribute on Instagram on what would have been her father’s 60th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and Wildlife Warrior,” the Australia Zoo wildlife conservationist wrote on Instagram on Monday alongside a photo of herself with dad Steve smiling and holding a snake. “Today I’ll watch The Crocodile Hunter with Grace Warrior and share stories about her incredible Grandpa Crocodile.”

“I love you with all my heart,” she added. “Your legacy lives on.”

For anyone who remembers The Crocodile Hunter series, Grace is in for a wild ride.

Bindi Irwin remembers dad Steve.

The 23-year-old mom, who welcomed Grace with husband Chandler Powell in March 2021, isn’t the only member of the Irwin family remembering Steve on what would have been his 60th birthday. Her younger brother Robert shared a photo of his dad taking him on a motorcycle ride as a toddler along with a note about how he planned to remember him for the day. “Happy birthday Dad. I love you and I miss you more every single day,” he captioned the post. “My earliest memories are my fondest, thanks to you. Hanging on tight to the handlebars of the motorbike, when you’d take Bindi and I on your morning lap of the zoo - before going to get ice cream for breakfast. Every minute spent with you was a blessing.I’m gonna ride that lap on your old motorbike this afternoon.”

Both Bindi and Robert do more than their fair share to keep their father’s memory alive, of course. Not just by their incredible work at the Australia Zoo but also in their daily lives. Whether it’s Bindi getting a tattoo of the words “graceful warrior” in her dad’s handwriting or Robert’s love of wildlife photography, they do him proud. As Grace Warrior surely will too now that she’s been introduced to The Crocodile Hunter.