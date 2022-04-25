Bindi Irwin's 13-Month-Old Daughter Whispered The Cutest Thing While Gazing At The Sea

Bindi Irwin’s daughter, Grace Warrior, is already obsessed with animals, just like her mom. In a new video posted April 24, the precious little girl can be seen gazing out at the water and whispering as she admires turtles through a protective glass window.

The 13-month-old, whom Irwin shares with husband Chandler Powell, has the most charming pictures on Instagram, most of them featuring animals at the Australian Zoo. But this video will be your new favorite, as her perfect ‘fit, sweet voice, and unbelievably happy smile will instantly brighten your day. (Watching it on repeat is practically a requirement.)

“The cutest,” the conservationist and star of Crikey! It’s the Irwins captioned the video. “I love this video so much.”

Irwin then directed fans to “listen closely to what Grace says while she’s looking out at the water.”

The short video — which you should definitely watch with the sound all the way up — shows Grace standing on a pier looking out a huge window over the water. After a few seconds, she whispers “sea turtle” before turning and looking at her mom.

As Grace starts walking toward Irwin, she tells her daughter, “I love you.” Grace simply responds by making a cute spitting sound, as toddlers do.

“On our sea turtle release day she accidentally said ‘sea turtle,’” added Irwin in the caption.

When baby sea turtles hatch, they must make their way from the sand to the water while dodging predators, like birds and crabs, and obstacles, like driftwood and rocks, according to the nonprofit organization SEE Turtles. This is an important journey to ensure their survival in the sea!

Grace was dressed up for this important moment. She was wearing a pink-and-white floral dress, perfect for spring, with a floral sunhat and pink water shoes.

People were loving this cute moment captured on video. One person said, “Clear as day! That’s so precious,” while another commented, “Cannot deal with her cuteness 😍.” Someone else wrote, “😍 Oh that sweet little whisper 🐢,” and another fan said, “My heart is melting ❤️😍.”

“She’s speaking from her soul... she’s already an animal lover 💙🐢,” another commented.

It’s safe to say this little girl is well on her way to taking care of animals and being a star, too. And Irwin is preparing her for the family business by showing Grace episodes of The Crocodile Hunter, featuring the late Crocodile Hunter (and Grace’s grandpa) Steve Irwin. Grace brings a sense of delight and wonder to this sweet family tradition!