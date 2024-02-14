Eva Mendes, Bindi Irwin, & More Celebs Read Bluey Storybooks In New YouTube Series

Everyone loves Bluey. It’s not really up for debate. Everyone from the smallest of children to the grownest of adults has become completely charmed by the hit Australian children’s TV show about a family of dogs who are just living life in Sydney. So it should come as no surprise that a bunch of celebrities have signed on to read to children as part of a new YouTube series, Bluey Book Reads. In fact, the first book is read by a pair of famous Australian sisters taking on the roles of Bluey and Bingo. Everything about it just feels so right.

Bluey Book Reads is a brand new digital storytelling series on YouTube, where famous fans of the Heelers take turns reading some of the most popular Bluey books available. None other than Australian pop icons (and sisters) Kylie and Danni Minogue took the official Bluey YouTube channel on Monday to get the ball rolling by reading Mini Bluey, a book that sees Bluey trying to get her sister Bingo to be more like her after their dad says his life “would be a lot easier if you were both the same.” Naturally Bluey paints her sister blue in an effort to confuse their dad, and of course it works.

The Minogue sisters were only too happy to bring Bluey and Bingo to life. “Bluey is an Aussie icon so when I was asked if I’d like to read Mini Bluey with my sister, it was an easy YES!” Kylie Minogue said in a statement, while her sister Danni added, “There is life before Bluey, and life after. Once you know Bluey, you are hooked!”

They aren’t the only celebrities to get hooked by Bluey. Other famous fans including Eva Mendes, Bindi Irwin, Jenna Fischer, and Rob Delaney will also be reading popular Bluey books on the YouTube channel, which will drop two new Bluey Book Reads episodes per month. While the celebrities will be lending their voice talents to Bluey’s books, the visuals will be from the books themselves. Which will probably be more fun for the little ones who might be watching/listening since they are all about Bluey and her family.

And much as we love a good celebrity moment, particularly famous sisters, we have to admit we’re in it for the Bluey of it all too.