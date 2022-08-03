MENU
Kids' Entertainment
Bluey - Official Channel/YouTube
10 Of Bandit’s Funniest Dad Lines From
Bluey
BRB, taking notes.
by
Sydni Ellis
Aug. 3, 2022
Beans on toast!
Bandit from
Bluey
has the funniest quips (and slang words) and
most relatable reactions
to Bluey and Bingo. He’s fun-loving, teasing, and caring, and just so entertaining. Here are 10 of his best lines.
Bluey - Official Channel/YouTube
Episode: “Kids”
“Can I help you?”
a shopkeeper asks Bandit
after a particularly challenging grocery run.“I wish you could mate,” Bandit replies, referring to help with his rambunctious kids.
Bluey - Official Channel/YouTube
