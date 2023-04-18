Some Bluey Fans Are Worried This New Episode Sends A Troubling Message To Kids

There are no perfect shows. But if there were, lots of parents and kids alike agree that Bluey would be a top contender. The series, now in its third season, has been praised for its true-to-life depictions of childhood and parenting, managing to be heartfelt without being maudlin and very, very funny. But the Bluey “Exercise” episode, which so far has only aired in Australia, has led some fans to call foul on its depiction of health, weight, and body image.

“Exercise” opens with Bandit getting ready in the bathroom. As he brushes his teeth, he steps on the scale and quickly sighs “Aw man...” prompting a heretofore unseen Bluey to pop out of the bathtub and ask “What? Why did you say ‘aw man?’” (It’s a silly moment but, like so many silly moments on the show, one familiar to many parents: kids are inadvertent jumpscare experts.) “I just need to do some exercise,” Bandit replies dejectedly, at which point Chilli and Bingo walk in. “Tell me about it,” Chili replies. Bandit goes on to explain to his daughters that a job and kids make it hard to fit exercise into his routine, all while scrutinizing his body in a mirror and squeezing his midsection. The scene concludes with Bandit and Bluey cheerfully discussing making exercise a priority as Chili steps onto the scale and dejectedly intones “Aw man...”

While the rest of “Exercise” is sweet and unobjectionable (Bandit heads to the backyard and incorporates his children and playtime into a quick workout routine), some have criticized the framing of the episode. Linking a number on a scale and physical appearance as the reason one should exercise (as opposed to acknowledging that everyone, regardless of size, should incorporate physical activity into their routine in order to be healthy and feel good).

“I adore @OfficialBlueyTV & the messages it sends,” tweets @psychocinematic. “Except in the latest episode ‘Exercise,’ where weight becomes a trigger for exercise. Watching Bandit stand on scale& squeeze his belly, frowning, sends a msg to kids that fat = bad & exercise = weight loss. V upsetting.”

“Listen, if you as a parent hate on your body or your kids body in front of them, they 1000 percent take that sh*t in. I did,” @samanthakgreen says. “So I get the Bluey blacklash and also, weight loss isn't the only reason to exercise.”

The internet being the internet, backlash to the backlash has been equally robust.

“Exactly as predicted here come the joyless woke brigade. Get over it and lose some weight, I know I need to! #bluey,” opines @chrisbowditch as they share an article regarding the controversy.

“This is ridiculous. Being overweight is unhealthy, if you won’t listen to a Bluey then ask your doc,” tweets @CentristRambler.

“I think some viewers are missing the point [of ‘Exercise’],” says @Boundsy1. “How about look at the positive message around monitoring your health and doing something proactive about it.”

Ironically, a 2021 study published in BMC Public Health found that weight stigma, or even fear of stigma, often discourages individuals from participating in exercise and sports. An article published by the University of Washington School of Medicine cautions linking exercise exclusively to weight. Dr. Mansi Shah, a primary care provider at UW Medicine, says:

“Oftentimes people frame weight loss and exercise as two things that go together. It’s really important to get exercise for mental health, overall health, and sleep, but whether your weight changes in response to your exercise routine is something that is not really under your control, despite the pervasive cultural messages we receive that suggest the opposite. We should disconnect the idea of being healthy from the idea or goal of losing weight. We make a lot of assumptions about our health and the health of others based on weight, and we should unpack these assumptions. A higher number on the scale is not an automatic indicator of poor health.”

The Heelers are often found getting lots of exercise in while playing with their children. Disney+

While the Bluey team did not immediately respond to Romper’s request for comment and has not publicly addressed the controversy, social media users overall seem to enjoy the central messaging of the episode — exercise can be difficult to incorporate into a busy schedule, but that doesn’t make it any less important. Moreover, it’s something that can be approached with a sense of fun and can involve the whole family.

“[With regard to] Bluey, no one is saying exercise is bad,” offers @mate_nz. “We just need to change our ideas of when someone should make a change. It shouldn’t be weight focussed [sic]. It should be about your general health and fitness goals.”