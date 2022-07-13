Hold on to your biscuits because Bluey Season 3 is finally coming to the U.S.! The beloved, Emmy-winning Australian kids’ show finally revealed the date it will be available for streaming in the United States and you don’t have to wait very long to catch up with the Heeler family on Disney+. Here’s everything we know about Season 3’s highly anticipated release date.

When is Bluey Season 3 coming to Disney+?

Bluey Season 3 will be available Aug. 10 on Disney+ in the U.S. and around the world. The third season of the series, created and written by Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios, has already aired in Australia. However, this is the first time it will be available for streaming stateside on Disney+.

What will Bluey Season 3 be about?

Bluey, her sister Bingo, her mum Chilli, and her dad Bandit are getting up to new adventures, learning important life lessons, and playing more fun games in Season 3 of Bluey!

Season 3 will build on the multi-award-winning first two seasons with new friends and locations. “The premiering episodes also include a range of home-based stories that reflect, in humorous and sometimes poignant detail, the usual and unexpected occurrences of everyday family life with relatable themes such as making dad a birthday breakfast, keeping promises, and getting one’s own bedroom,” according to a press release. The new season will also include original takes on games, like Musical Statues and Pass the Parcel among others.

We also know it will feature Bluey and Bandit’s Auntie Brandy, thanks to this Season 3 spoiler.

Kids and families around the world love Bluey.

When you stream Bluey with your family in August, you’ll be joined by fans from around the world.

Since its debut in the U.S. in 2019, Bluey has quickly become a fan favorite. According to the press release, the series was Disney Junior’s #1 ratings driver with kids 2 to 5 years old in 2021 and the first half of 2022. On ABC in Australia, Bluey is the #1 children’s show across all age groups. The first live Bluey puppet show called Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show will tour the U.S. starting on Nov. 18 in New York City.

Bluey earned International Emmy® Award in the Preschool category in 2020 as well as four 2021 Kidscreen Awards (Best Animated Series, Best Directing, Best Writing, Best Music), a 2021 Rockie Award (Best Animation Program for Pre-school Viewers), a 2021 ARIA Award for Best Children’s Album, the 2021 AACTA Best Children’s Program, and a nomination for Best Animated Series at the 27th Critics' Choice Awards.

“Love for Bluey has exploded among viewers across the globe, and we’re delighted to debut another exciting season that will give fans more opportunities to spend time with Bluey and family,” said Henrietta Hurford-Jones, Director of Children's Content Partnerships, BBC Studios, in a press release. “We’re so happy to be working with a partner like Disney that shares our enthusiasm for the series, which has become part of the cultural zeitgeist and a co-viewing winner worldwide.”

Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson, Executive Producers and Co-Founders, Ludo Studio, said in a statement, “We've been creating Bluey together for over five years at Ludo and every day is a privilege to turn up and create the show with each artist at the studio. We love this crew, we love this cast and we're so proud and happy that their work is being welcomed and loved by homes around the world.”

It’s going to be so hard to wait until Aug. 10 to stream new episodes of Bluey! If you need help passing the time, play these Bluey-inspired games with your kids or re-watch the first two seasons of Bluey on Disney+.