'Bluey' Is Coming To The Big Screen! A 2027 Feature Film Is Confirmed

Bluey creator Joe Brumm shared some bittersweet news on the official Bluey blog on Dec. 17, noting that a Bluey feature film is making its way to theaters in 2027 and he will be taking time away from the regular series.

The news about the Australian animated preschool series was first announced on Good Morning America. It will be a Ludo Studio production from BBC Studios with backing from the Walt Disney Company.

"Delivering the same charm and humor that made the television series a global phenomenon, the movie will continue the adventures of Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible, blue heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo," the press release reads.

Brumm said in the release, "I really enjoyed the experience of working with a longer format on 'The Sign' in [season] 3, so going even further with a feature film feels like a natural extension of that. I’ve always thought Bluey deserved a theatrical movie."

Brumm went on to say he wants the upcoming film to be an "experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together."

"I’m excited to continue to partner with Cecilia Persson, Tom Fussell and the team at BBC Studios, and Dana Walden, Alan Bergman and Disney to bring this new Bluey story to the big screen," he added.

While, for now, we have no idea what the film’s plot will be, the movie's voice cast will include the regulars: Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack as Bluey’s mom Chilli and dad Bandit.

Bluey composer Joff Bush will create new music for the film.

“Since its debut on Disney Jr. and Disney+, Bluey has become a global phenomenon, uniting families everywhere with its heartfelt stories of play, imagination and connection," say Disney co-chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden in the release.

They add, "We are so proud to expand upon our relationship with BBC Studios to bring the magic of Bluey to the big screen — for real life! — and we are deeply grateful to Joe Brumm for creating a world that continues to inspire and delight families everywhere.”

The Bluey movie is set for a theatrical premiere in 2027, followed by a streaming release on Disney+.

On the other side of the coin, Brumm also shared some difficult news (or as he says, “trifficult news”): he is taking a break from Bluey.

“I always said I wouldn’t keep making the show if I thought I couldn’t make any new season as good as the last. This would have been the case for me with a potential season four, so I’ve decided to take a break from my involvement in the TV series. In the event I can’t wrap my head around doing more seasons myself, The Sign will mark my TV finale for Bluey and I wrote it as such,” Brumm wrote.

“Bluey has completely changed my life. It’s been an immensely satisfying thing to be a part of, more than I can really put into words. To walk away from it while it’s at such a height will seem crazy to some but, for now, I am finding it difficult to reach back genuinely into that four to six year old world and write authentically.”

He continued, “My Bluey crew and all the creative people in my life completely understand my decision. Working with that wonderful group of people has been the absolute highlight of my animation career and I hope Bluey on their CV is a badge of pride for them.”

Brumm also wanted to be clear that his announcement was not a statement on the end of Bluey. However, he wants fans to know that his focus will be on the feature film.