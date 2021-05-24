Get ready for more wackadoo because Bluey is bringing another season of hijinks to viewers in the United States. BBC Studios and Disney have just confirmed plans to air a third season of the award-winning animated Australian children’s show on Disney Channel and Disney Junior. Best of all, Season 3 of Bluey will also be available to stream on Disney+. Don’t get too excited just yet though — we may be waiting a bit until new episodes of Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chili’s adventures are ready to watch on repeat.

“We are really excited that our brand new season of Bluey, currently in production, will be coming to Disney,” Charlie Aspinwall, executive producer for Ludo Studio, the Emmy-Award-winning creative company behind Bluey, said in a statement shared with Romper. “Season 3 will bring us more fun and games at home with the Heelers and out and about with Bluey and Bingo's friends.”

Season 3 Of Bluey Is Coming!

While viewers in the United States likely won’t be able to tune in to Season 3 of Bluey any time soon, they’ll still have more than one place to catch Bluey’s new season. BBC Studios and Disney, which purchased Bluey’s international broadcasting rights in 2019, announced on May 24 that Bluey’s upcoming third season would be available on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+. But it remains unclear exactly when fans of the animated blue heeler pup can expect to see Season 3 begin to air. Season 2 of Bluey will, however, be available to stream on Disney+ on May 28.

How To Catch Up On Past Seasons

Fans can get to know the Heelers and catch up on the family’s previous adventures by streaming Seasons 1 and 2 of Bluey on either Disney+ or at Bluey's official website. While all 51 episodes of the series’ first season are available to stream now on Disney+, the show’s second season will hit the streaming platform on May 28, 2021.

Some episodes of Bluey Season 2 can be streamed for free on Disney NOW with additional episodes available to those who can sign in with an eligible TV provider subscription.

Bluey and her family first began captivating Australian audiences in 2018. But soon snippets of the animated children’s show were reaching viewers in other parts of the world thanks to social media, and it quickly became clear that Bluey was a show kids across the world would love. The show centers on Bluey, an energetic and curious 6-year-old blue heeler pup, and her family, the Heelers. Joining Bluey in her adventures is often her 4-year-old sister Bingo, her practically always tired, but still doting, father Bandit, and her kind mother Chilli, who’s recently gone back to work part-time.

Much of Bluey’s adventures are built on imaginative play and the series frequently features family-friendly themes like sharing, caring, responsibility, and more. What’s more, the show is designed to provide parents with a number of teachable moments or instances where parents can use whatever is happening to Bluey to drive home an important lesson with their own children.