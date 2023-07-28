Bode Miller's 3-Year-Old Son Hospitalized For Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Bode Miller’s 3-year-old son Asher was recently hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning, according to a since-deleted Instagram post from the Olympic skier. The father of five explained in the post that there had been a construction crane parked in the family’s driveway, and all of his children with wife Morgan Miller were ill because of it. Especially his 3-year-old son Asher.

Miller, who shares Asher and his twin brother Aksel along with 7-year-old son Nash, 4-year-old son Easton, and 19-month-old Scarlet with wife Morgan, explained this week that little Asher had been treated in the hospital after being exposed to carbon monoxide.

“Despite keeping the kids inside for obvious safety reasons, the little ones got really sick from it,” Miller wrote on Instagram on Thursday, per People. “Asher ended up in the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning. All are well now, but passing along as a reminder to all parents of the dangers of carbon monoxide. Reminder to go test your CO detectors.”

Exposure to carbon monoxide (CO) can result in symptoms of headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The colorless, odorless gas can be found in fumes produced in cars, trucks, fireplaces, and furnaces, which is why carbon monoxide detectors are so important.

This is the second time Asher has been in the hospital in the past year. Last December, he was rushed by ambulance to the hospital due to a febrile seizure, a condition that happens in young children that can be brought on by fever caused by infection. Thankfully he recovered, but the experience was especially concerning for the parents after losing their 19-month-old daughter Emmy to accidental drowning in 2018. “Life is constantly walking a knife edge and it’s not something we’re unfamiliar with," Morgan Miller wrote in a December 2022 Instagram Story post, according to E! News. “Yesterday, Asher had a febrile seizure which scared us half to death.”

She went on to note that they took “that same ambulance to the same hospital we took Emmy to, but this time we got to leave with our child.” The mom of five went on to note, “I am reminded to slow down and realize life’s little gifts during this crazy holiday season because we already have everything we need. Our loved ones. Our health. And more time.”

Fortunately for the Millers, Asher recovered from both hospitalizations and are using this scary experience to share a vital reminder with fellow parents.