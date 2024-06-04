Trina McGee, who most of us remember as Angela Moore from Boy Meets World, recently announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child. The actress took to Instagram to share that she was expecting “at the tender age of 54,” adding that she planned to sign off of social media ahead of the baby’s birth.

“At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Monday along with the song “Baby Love” by The Supremes. “Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you.” The sitcom star added in the caption, “Gonna sign off social media for a bit. Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance.”

McGee, who played Shawn Hunter’s (Rider Strong) love interest on Boy Meets World from 1997 to 2000, is already mom to two children with ex-husband Courtland Davis and one child from a previous relationship. McGee went on to marry actor/producer/director Marcello Thedford in 2008, and the two have been together for 16 years.

The pregnant mom of three is apparently on holiday at the moment, sharing photos from Malacate Beach, Belize on her Instagram Story and hopefully enjoying a nice babymoon. In fact, she recently shared a photo of herself in a crop top and long skirt on holiday, and when a follower asked “the bump?” she replied, “yup.”

Funnily enough, the last time McGee was pregnant she was actually filming Boy Meets World and playing a teenager. Something her fans might not have realized until she posted about it in April. “For those who didn’t know… you gotta let ‘em know,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, going on to share “that time I played a teenager but in reality I was 6 months pregnant.”

McGee did not share how far along she is in this pregnancy or details like the sex of her baby, and since she has decided to take a social media break, it seems unlikely that her fans will be getting any more information about her pregnancy any time soon.

Instead, it looks like Trina McGee is going to simply enjoy her babymoon in Belize, enjoy her pregnancy, and not worry a whole lot about what anyone thinks. The beauty of a social media break.