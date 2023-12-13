Bradley Cooper Posed With His 6-Year-Old Daughter Lea At Her Red Carpet Debut

When Bradley Cooper arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of Maestro, the Leonard Bernstein biopic he directed and starred in, he chose a very important date to accompany him to this special occasion. His 6-year-old daughter Lea, who was absolutely beaming beside her dad on the red carpet. Carrying a precious little purse like a total star, no less.

Cooper’s daughter Lea, who he shares with ex-partner Irina Shayk, is rarely seen out with her dad as he tends to keep her out of the public eye. In fact, he rarely even discusses his life with his daughter, presumably in an effort to protect her and their relationship from any kind of public scrutiny. So it was truly delightful to see the father and daughter hit the red carpet together, holding hands and looking so happy to be there. Little Lea wore a leopard-print dress with matching flats and, most notably, a cute little red and black crossbody purse.

They really owned the red carpet together, sharing high fives and posing for pictures with nearly identical smiles. We weren’t the only ones to enjoy seeing the two of them out together. Irina Shayk shared a still from Maestro on her Instagram Story with the message, “Congrats @maestrofilm. So proud Daddy and Lea.” She also shared a photo of Lea watching “Lea Pictures,” the name of Cooper’s production company, flashing across the screen.

A pretty big night for a 6-year-old girl.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Info 1 /3

Cooper’s inclusion of Lea on his big night makes absolute sense. He admitted during an interview on the Smartless podcast that fatherhood has colored “every single thing” in his life. “Fatherhood is … everything changed,” Cooper said at the time. “Every single thing is absolutely shaded by, or brought into glorious colors, by the fact that I get to be a father to a wonderful human being. ... You have this wonderful thing or breakthrough with a script, or you have a wonderful moment on this set or in an editing room … you have like 40 of those moments every day with your kid, that are that level of joy. That’s not spinning it, that’s just the truth.”

No wonder he wanted his daughter at his side for a big movie premiere. She brings him joy.