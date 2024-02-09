Brandon Aiyuk’s Son Braylon Is The Wide Receiver’s “Everything”

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been having a heck of a year on the field. After four years in the league, he’s considered a star in his position. There are loads of things that could have contributed to this improvement, of course. Confidence, training, that kind of thing. But we like to believe that Aiyuk has really come into his own because he’s a dad. We all know how that changes a person.

Braylon Aiyuk was born when his father was in his rookie year.

Brandon Aiyuk welcomed his baby boy Braylon with longtime girlfriend Rochelle Searight in September 2020, when he was still in his first year as a San Francisco 49er. He scored his first touchdown mere days after the birth of his son, and dedicated the big moment to Braylon. Searight documented the career milestone in a video on Instagram where she screamed for joy. Little Braylon slept through the entire thing.

He considers fatherhood “everything.”

During a 2022 press conference, Aiyuk was asked about his son and immediately broke into a big smile. “It’s been everything, he’s been everything to me,” he said at the time. “He’s been on this journey with me, he was born in my rookie year, and I feel like it was perfect timing.” Aiyuk went on to call his son his “reason to wake up and go to work every day,” saying that if he had “a great day, you come home, he makes it even better. You have a bad day, you come home, he makes it better.”

Braylon is an athlete like his dad.

Seabright has been documenting her son’s incredible athleticism through the years on TikTok, and one thing we know for sure. At just 3 years old, he already has a “perfect spiral.” Clearly it’s in the genes.

He’s allowed to be a fan of any team... other than the Seattle Seahawks.

Aiyuk told reporters in 2021 that his son could grow up to be a fan of any NFL team he wanted, as long as it wasn’t the Seattle Seahawks. So we can guarantee that Braylon will be a fan of the Seattle Seahawks when he turns 13, such is life with teenagers.

His dad has taken up photography to document his son’s life.

Since becoming a dad, Aiyuk has taken up photography, thanks in no small part to his wish of documenting his son’s life. “Just around the house, I'll take pictures of my son,” he told the 49ers website. “I plan on taking pictures of my son as he grows up so he can have a whole collection of pictures. Growing up, my mom did the same for me, I'm pretty sure she used the disposable ones. She had a big photo book of us growing up and I want to do the same thing.”

Braylon Aiyuk is inspiring his dad in all sorts of ways. We’ll see if that continues at the Super Bowl on Sunday night.