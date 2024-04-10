Renée Zellweger Is Returning As A Widowed Mom Of Two In A New Bridget Jones Movie

Renée Zellweger will, for some of us, forever be Bridget Jones. Yes, the Oscar winning actress has taken on many other roles in her career, but a little part of her will always, always be our little Bridget. We can’t get enough. And fortunately, we won’t have to. Because there’s a fourth installment to the Bridget Jones’ Diary movies coming, and it really sounds as though it’s going to tick all the boxes. Here’s everything we know so far.

Bridget Jones, wanton sex goddess, is now a mom of two.

A fourth Bridget Jones movie is currently in the works, according to Variety, following Bridget Jones’ Diary (2001), Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2005), and the very fine Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016), where we see Bridget finally marry Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) after a quick affair with multimillionaire heartthrob Jack Qwant (Patrick Dempsey). She also became a first-time mom, which leads us to the fourth installment, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, based on Helen Fielding’s 2013 novel by the same name. While very little has been shared about the plot of the film, Fielding’s book takes a bit of a sad turn. The book saw Mark Darcy die, and we all need to take a moment to process this information before continuing. Bridget is now a widow with two children, and the book’s publisher notes that she is now dealing with “head lice epidemics, school-picnic humiliations and cross-generational sex.” And perhaps even an old flame.

Daniel Cleaver returns in Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy.

We all remember Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) from the first two Bridget Jones movies. He was a charmer, a rake, a scoundrel, all of those romance novel words. And the third film opened at his funeral, after his plane went missing. By the end of Bridget Jones’s Baby, we learn Daniel is still alive in a newspaper clipping, and it looks as though he will be in the fourth film. Variety reports that Hugh Grant has signed on to appear in Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, along with Emma Thompson (who played Bridget’s OB/GYN Dr. Rawlings), The White Lotus’ Leo Woodall, and Chiwetel Ejiofor from Love, Actually.

When does Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy premiere?

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy will debut on Peacock and in select theaters on Feb. 14, 2025, which feels so perfectly appropriate for Bridget Jones. Now she can watch this movie on Valentine’s Day instead of listening to Sad FM and drinking wine on the couch, as she is apt to do.