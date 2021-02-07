Arguably the best part of the Super Bowl is the freedom to indulge in all of the snacks. Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews' Super Bowl "pregame meal" wasn't your typical chips and dip or wings — she opted for something a bit sweeter. The mother-to-be was on site to celebrate her husband-to-be as he played in Super Bowl 55, but snacks were on site as well. In a post on her Instagram Story, she can be seen smiling behind a donut with a couple of bites out of it — and honestly, who can blame her?

Matthews and Mahomes are adorable high school sweethearts who are expecting their first child together later this year. The expectant mom announced the sex of the baby in an Instagram post back in October. "Baby Girl," she captioned the post, before adding that her dogs were involved in the big reveal. "P.s- Yes, my dogs walked down a run way with pink paws for the reveal." Mahomes went on to share the same video to his own Instagram page, captioning it, "My heart," using a red heart emoji.

A successful personal trainer, Matthews has been open about the ways in which pregnancy has changed her body and her perspective. "One of the most important things I have taken from pregnancy is, GIVE YOURSELF SOME GRACE!!!" she wrote on Instagram, along with a series of videos showing her maternity exercises. "Understand your body is changing, you're growing a whole human inside of you, so do not be so hard on yourself!"

It seems that her motto towards motherhood also includes the importance of snacking when the cravings come!

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée chose a donut to ring in the big game. Brittany Lynn/Instagram Info 1 /1

Matthews continued to share her pregnancy journey with her followers as her fiancé competed in Super Bowl 55, complete with a snack update. Talk about a sweet day for the happy couple!