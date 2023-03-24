Thomas & Friends First Autistic Character Bruno Is Making His Movie Debut

Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends have been delighting young audiences for decades as they shunt trucks and haul freight, and now fans can look forward to an all-new animated feature, Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain. This latest adventure will stream globally on Netflix on Saturday, April 1 (no fooling, we promise!) and marks the movie debut of new friend Bruno the Brake Car, the franchise’s first autistic character — just in time for Autism Acceptance Month!

The Mystery of Lookout Mountain will bring Thomas and his friends on an exciting journey to find the truth about the missing cargo cars that vanished deep within Lookout Mountain many years ago. Thomas, Bruno, and the rest of their friends will explore waterfalls, long-forgotten tunnels, the Crystal Caverns as they uncover the mystery. They might just run into the legendary Mine Monster along the way.

Bruno was introduced on the Island of Sodor in September 2022 on Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go. Chuck Smith, a 10-year-old autistic actor from Toronto voices the character for American and Canadian audiences. British audiences will enjoy hearing 9-year-old Elliott Garcia, who also has autism.

This mountain is full of mystery... Nelvana

“It's greater that they are representing autistic characters, and it makes me feel very happy,” Garcia told PBS News Hour last year. “For there to be an autistic character, it makes me feel very happy and very excited.”

“We are excited to bring the fun and excitement of Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain to fans, as the special marks Bruno’s first appearance in a Thomas & Friends movie,” said Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Mattel Television. “By further acquainting audiences with the pun-loving red brake car, we hope the special will make a positive impact on children and parents during Autism Acceptance Month.”

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain will be on Netflix Saturday, April 1; on Canada’s Treehouse TV on Sunday, April 2 (6:30 p.m. ET); and on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network Monday, April 3 (7:30 a.m. ET).