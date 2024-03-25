Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Revealed They Welcomed Another Baby With The Coolest Name

Cameron Diaz is officially a mom of two. The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram over the weekend to announce the birth of her son with husband Benji Madden, and wrote that she is “so happy” her baby boy is here.

Diaz and Madden, who have been married since 2015, shared a joint message on Instagram to announce their son’s arrival. And his name is truly amazing. “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏,” they wrote. “He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!”

In keeping with their privacy policy, which she and Madden already had in place for their 4-year-old daughter Raddix, The Holiday star went on to explain that her fans should not be expecting photos of little Cardinal. “For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures — but he’s a really cute,” they shared. “We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!”

Naturally, Diaz and Madden received loads of messages of congratulations from their followers and friends, like Katy Perry who wrote “another earth angel.” The Good Charlotte singer’s brother Joel Madden, who is a dad of two with wife Nicole Richie, simply responded with a bunch of heart emojis. It feels worth noting that Cardinal is not the first bird-inspired name in the family, with Richie and Joel Madden having a 15-year-old son named Sparrow along with 16-year-old daughter Harlow. So that’s a fun little coincidence.

Now that Diaz has a 4-year-old and a new baby in the house, we suspect she’ll be pulling out the “mom checklist” she once told Kelly Clarkson about to navigate all of the new dynamics with her kids. It was a system she came up with to understand what was going on with Raddix before she could communicate, she said in 2022, explaining that she does “my mom checklist,” when her daughter gets upset. “Did she eat? Is she tired? What time is it? When was the last time she ate? When is nap? You just kind of start there and then you go, what just happened? Is there something she’s trying to communicate to me?”

This should certainly come in handy with a new baby in the house.