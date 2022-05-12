Cardi B Gave Us An At-Home Fashion Show With Children's Music Playing In The Background

Cardi B just gave a master class on juggling Mom Life while looking like a million bucks with recent pictures she shared on social media from her Mother’s Day celebration. The mom of two and “Shake It” rapper took to Instagram to show off her super stylish family, including 3-year-old cutie, Kulture, and 8-month-old son, Wave, who she shares with husband, Offset. Cardi also graced the grid with an impromptu home fashion show, where she rocked her awesomely extra, hot mom fashion with the unmistakable sound of children’s music playing in the background.

In a recent picture posted on Instagram, Cardi was in full throttle mom mode, when she literally juggled a bottle, tin of formula, and canister of puffs in her hands while rocking a hot pink sheer corseted mini. “Beautiful chaos😩❤️Thanks babe for my babies and my gifts,” she captioned her Mother’s Day post.

Cardi also shared a video where she looked like a legit Barbie doll come to life. She treated her followers to a little runway walk in her mini dress and neon yellow knee-high boots that gave a peek at those signature tattoos on the back of her thighs. Cardi modeled sunglasses that clearly had to exactly match her boots. And with a model look in the camera, flipped her Farah Fawcett-inspired hair to perfection.

But it was the kids’ music playing in the background that caught her followers’ ears and solidified Cardi B as a 24/7 mom. “It’s the song in the background for me 😂 life with kids hahahha,” a fan commented on the post.

Of course with two kids under 3 years old, Cardi is no stranger to children’s entertainment. The mom of two is not only a proud fan of Baby Shark, she even had an animated cameo on the show and performed her own catchy bop called the “Seaweed Sway.”

On Mother’s Day or any day, Cardi B will always be a fashion legend. At the recent Met Gala, she looked like a blinged out golden goddess in Versace, and took coordinated accessories to the next level with a car that matched her dress! But the rapper and social media darling doesn’t need a red carpet to flex her fashion. She’s equally as hot from the comfort of her own home serving designer lewks, and probably some macaroni and cheese for Kulture’s lunch.