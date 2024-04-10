8 Of Our Favorite Celeb-Normie Sibling Duos

If you or your sibling(s) became famous tomorrow, how would your relationship change? Hopefully, you have a great relationship already and your fame (or theirs) would only serve as one more fun opportunity for you two to hang out and bond. And for many a Hollywood celebrity, that’s just what happens. Sure, there are a ton of famous “sib-sets”— the assorted Hemsworth brothers, the Fanning sisters, Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal. But more often, a celebrity’s siblings remain, for lack of a better term, “normal.” They work 9 to 5 jobs, probably they live in ordinary houses, and even if they’re in the entertainment industry they’re not usually as well-known as their siblings. But that doesn’t stop plenty of A-listers from involving their siblings in the perks of their careers.

There’s little cuter to us than seeing a famous person beside the person who’ll always see them, first and foremost, as the person they grew up with. So we’ve rounded up actors and musicians who’ve proudly palled around with their brothers and sisters for some of Hollywood’s biggest events — from the Oscars to the Golden Globes and more — but also some who are just known for remaining close to their siblings despite their incredible fame.

Cardi B & Hennessy ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Cardi B (née Belcalis Almánzar) and her younger sister Hennessy Carolina have appeared at several red carpets together, including at Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2019. We love how the sisters coordinated their outfits without getting to matchy-matchy about it. They look like a pair of Good Witches who have shown up just to show up Glinda in her bubble. Hennessy, an alumna of the Fashion Institute of Technology, appeared on Love & Hip Hop: New York as a guest star, serving as Cardi’s friend and confidante in Seasons 6, 7, and 8.

Mandi & Ryan Gosling Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Ryan Gosling’s wife, entrepreneur, and temporarily retired actress Eva Medes, famously does not attend public events with her husband and vice versa. As such, plus-one duties and privileges have often fallen to Ryan’s older sister, Mandi, who was most recently seen at her baby brother’s side at the Oscars. Ryan has described Mandi, a producer and casting director, as having raised him right alongside their mother, Donna, which gave him a unique perspective. “I think like a girl, I think,” he told The Independent in 2011. “I just feel like I wouldn’t know how to think any other way. My sister was my best friend and my hero growing up.”

Spencer & Emma Stone Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Two-time Oscar-winner Emma Stone has brought her little brother, Spencer, to multiple red carpet events as her plus one. Emma has said that Spencer is her best friend and keeps her grounded. She told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that bringing him to events is fun because he’s “so easy breezy.” “He’s just like, ‘Uh, this is cool. Can we go home?’ He’s not fazed by any of it ... My little brother is my favorite person that’s ever lived of all time. I love him so much.” In fact, during her latest Oscar acceptance speech, he was one of the people she thanked by name in her speech along with her parents, husband, and daughter.

Briana & Kaley Cuoco CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco can regularly be seen palling around with her sister Briana both on and off the red carpet... and also on and off-screen. Briana is also an entertainer. Not only did she compete on the fifth season of The Voice but she has a recurring role on The Flight Attendant. “She’s absolutely one of my best friends in the world,” Briana told Extra at the Season 2 premiere of the series. “I just love her so much and like her success and joy and all that stuff only elevates mine and vice versa. Her light shines on me and my light shines on her.”

Lupita & Peter Nyong’o Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lupita has brought her extremely fashionable brother, Peter, who also goes by Junior, to many red carpet events, including when she won an Oscar for Best Actress in 2014. You perhaps recognize him from that famous selfie snapped by Ellen DeGeneres, who was the host that year. In 2020, Peter married Kenyan-Australian singer Wanja Wohoro, but unfortunately the pandemic prohibited Lupita from attending in person, but she was able to stream the event on her laptop and posted a shot of her laptop while she watched the event. “Thank God for technology!” she captioned a (now deleted) Instagram post. “Welcome to the family, Wanja!”

Ashley Lucas & Austin Butler Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Dune 2 star and his older sister were raised in Anaheim, California. Ashley is a proud big sister, gushing about her brother’s career and declaring him “the most amazing brother in the world” on Instagram. For his part, Austin took Ashley as his guest to the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony, where he won for his portrayal of Elvis in the self-titled film. “My sister's here with me tonight. Ashley, I love you so much,” he called out in his acceptance speech.

Shanna, Scott, Carly & Chris Evans Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chris Evans — truly the best of the Chrises — is one of four siblings and all of them have accompanied Chris on red carpets, either at premieres or award shows. Shanna was her brother’s plus one at the 2017 Academy Awards, Scott was his guest at the 2020 Golden Globes (though, to be fair, he’s also pretty visible), and all the siblings have attended Marvel movie premieres together. Carly, Scott, Shanna, and Chris grew up in Massachusetts, where they all became involved in theater thanks to Carly’s initial interest, according to People. It’s a family passion that has continued into adulthood. Carly is an English teacher who heads up her school’s drama department, Shanna is a costume designer, and Scott is an actor (you may recognize him as one of the Kens in Barbie).

Christian & Kirsten Dunst Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Christian has appeared at his big sister’s side at a number of awards shows and black tie events over the years, but has also been seen just hanging out with Kirsten around Los Angeles and New York. They can be seen above at the Venice International Film Festival in 2021.

So let this serve as a little reminder to text your sibling that you love them. You never know when they might get famous and take you to the Oscars...