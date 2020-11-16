Celebrity

Throwback Celeb Maternity Looks That Will Make You Miss the 2000s

Petition to bring back these boho chic, bare belly, and retro mini-dress looks.

by Jen McGuire
Jennifer Lopez, who welcomed twins in 2008, went full Flower Child in sheer bell bottoms. And let's not forget those wings.Larry Marano/Getty Images
Jennifer Garner was everyone's favorite pregnant flapper girl in a loose, strappy mini dress in 2005.NBC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

