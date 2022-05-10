Céline Dion Shared A Rare Photo Of Her Three Sons & They’re All Grown Up Now

Everyone who has ever hit the karaoke stage owes a ginormous thank you to Céline Dion for gracing us with sing-along bangers like Titanic’s “My Heart Will Go On” and Meatloaf-duet, “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now.” Dion is, of course, also a music legend, known for her stunning voice and show-stopping Las Vegas residency. Even still, the Canadian mother of three prefers to live out of the spotlight with her three sons, René-Charles, 21, and twin 11-year-olds, Eddy and Nelson, who she shared with late husband René Angelil. But on Mother’s Day, the private icon took the time out of her quiet life in Nevada to share a rare picture of her three children.

In a recent photo posted to Instagram, Dion smiled with her hair swept back alongside her three sons (and a very delicious looking red velvet bundt cake). It’s been a while since we’ve seen Dion’s brood of boys, and it’s surprising to see them looking so grown up! With family and gratitude clearly on her mind, Dion also took the time to highlight the war in Ukraine and dedicated this holiday to the brave mothers around the world dealing with immeasurable loss and challenges.

“This Mother’s Day, I feel very fortunate to be able to be with my children, and I think about mothers in Ukraine and around the world who have lost their children… and for those mothers who constantly worry about how to keep their children safe... and for those mothers who devote every ounce of their energy just to provide their children with the bare necessities of life,” she wrote. “These mothers truly are the courageous ones, and I dedicate this Mother’s Day to all of them. We pray that they will find peace and comfort for their families.”

Dion wasn’t the only celebrity parent thinking of others on a day devoted to mothers. Priyanka Chopra recently posted an incredibly moving video of a child living in in a metro station in Kharkiv, rollerskating underground as her only way to play. First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Mother’s Day to meet with first lady, Olena Zelenska in a combat zone. Mila Kunis and Blake Lively have also been very vocal about their efforts to open hearts and pocketbooks to support Ukrainian families.

Especially since losing her husband, Dion understands loss and keeps her children close. While they are mostly kept out of the limelight, her sons do appear for special circumstances. The Canadian mom was brought to tears when her son, René-Charles, surprised her with an icon award at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards. And now, since Dion is no stranger to fame, we imagine she was very aware that posting a picture of her children would garner media attention that could then shed light on a more worthy cause. A truly selfless way to celebrate Mother’s Day, and yet another reason why we need to thank Celine Dion.