If you were hoping to see Chad Michael Murray’s butt on film, it’s not going to happen. Because the dad of three is prioritizing acting roles that do not, in fact, highlight his tush. Or really anything else that might someday embarrass his kids as they get older. Welp!

Murray, who is dad to an 8-year-old son, 6-year-old daughter, and 8-month-old baby girl with wife Sarah Roemer, recently spoke to Numéro Netherlands about the roles he is willing to take on in this stage of his career.

“I would say, a lot of material, especially over the past five to eight years since my son was born, I choose because I think one of the last things you really want is for your kids to be berated in school for what their parents are doing,” Murray explained. “I don’t want my kids going to school, being freshmen in high school, and Dad’s butt posted all over their locker. That’s not fair to them, so making decisions for that has been great.”

So now we know that it’s safe to say we won’t be seeing Murray’s butt in the new Netflix movie Mother of the Bride.

Now that the Gilmore Girls star is a self-described “family man,” he likes to bring his family with him when he is filming. “When we are in Nova Scotia filming Sullivan's Crossing, we’re all there. I get to work and I get to go home and play with the babies,” he told the Dutch publication. “Now, is this extra work for me on top, so I can’t be solely focused on Sullivan's Crossing? Yeah, but that just means I need to better place my time and figure out how do I manage this all.”

He is not managing it all on his own, of course. Last summer, just weeks before welcoming their third child. Murray praised his wife for all she does when traveling with their children. Even when she was pregnant. “We travel this world as a little wolf pack — this baby’s been everywhere already and she’s not even on the outside yet:),” Murray wrote on Instagram at the time, per People. “Thank you mama for carrying our pack — literally.”

Chad Michael Murray is fully in his dad era, and we all just have to accept it.