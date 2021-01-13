Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, is Inauguration Day, and President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will finally (FINALLY) be sworn into office. Not only is this a special event because the current administration will be out of here, but it's historic in that Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris is not only the first female Vice President the United States has ever had, but she's also the first African American and South Asian individual to have such a high ranking of power. And to celebrate this historic inauguration, now would be a great time to pick up some children's books about Inauguration Day so they can get excited, too.

These books will inspire both young men and women to fill the shoes of Harris and Biden, as well as teach them a bit of American history, and how our government works. They'll learn about voting, civil rights, and everything in between in celebration of one of the most monumental, important, and quite frankly, American, days our country celebrates — Inauguration Day. With so much turmoil surrounding this year's inauguration, it makes sense to have a few books to help teach your children what all is actually happening. They've heard a lot of words over the past few weeks — electoral college, votes, the Constitution — and these books help dissect them so they are easier to understand.

And there's also a book about Major and Champ — the brand new pups coming to the White House with President Biden. So you know, it's not all heavy.

A Book With Some Weird & Funny Trivia Wooden Teeth & Jelly Beans: A Special Inauguration Edition This book is delightful, providing memorable and hilarious facts about our past presidents. (It'll seriously have you rethinking some of the stories you heard as a kid, like George Washington's hippo dentures.)

A Book About The Incoming New First Dogs Champ and Major: First Dogs This book doesn't come out until the day before the inauguration, but be sure to preorder it so you can get it in your hands ASAP. We all want to know more about the two new First Dogs coming to the White House. We've been deprived since the last administration had no pets.

A Book Proving Girls Can Be Presidents Isabella: Girl in Charge When Isabella's family works like a democracy, she decides that she needs to start a campaign to get her parents on her side of things. This book celebrates women who were first to hold their offices, according to the description. "And if Isabella can get her parents out the door, she might just witness the first woman voted into the highest position of all..."

A Book About Presidential Qualities — Found In A Squid President Squid Squid thinks he knows what it takes to be president — a big house, talking a lot, and wearing a tie — but what else does it take to be president?

A Book About All The Bad*ss First Ladies So Far Smart About the First Ladies: Smart About History This awesome book all about the first ladies is super whimsical with the illustrations and is perfect for kids ages 5 and up. It's a great reminder that there's more than just a President helming major parts of the administration.

A Book Featuring "A Multicultural Cast" Imagining What It Would Be Like To Be President If I Were President I loved this book when I was a kid. It simultaneously was a fun fantasy about what kids think being a president is all about — being allowed two desserts, living in a mansion — as well as an informative book about what presidents actually do.

A Book About All Of The Animals That Have Lived In The White House Presidential Pets: The Weird, Wacky, Little, Big, Scary, Strange Animals That Have Lived In The White House Who doesn't want to learn more about the presidential pets? They're one of the more entertaining and fun things about the president, right? That is, if you actually have a pet at the White House. Unlike some folks. (Can you tell I'm still kind of salty?)

A Book About A Former President Getting Stuck In The Bath President Taft Is Stuck in the Bath As America's largest president, 6-foot, 340-pound President Taft's infamous (though fictional) story of how he got stuck in the bath is a childhood favorite for many generations, and Mac Barnett's retelling will delight your children as they try to figure out how to get him unstuck.

Another Book Proving Girls Can Be President, While Learning About The Electoral College Grace for President (Grace Series, 1) This book not only details why it's so important that every vote counts and teaches about the electoral college (super important this year), but it "offers an inspiring example of how to choose our leaders," the description notes. When Grace finds out there's never been a female president, she decides she will be the first. And to practice, she runs her school's mock election. "Even if she can't be the best man for the job, she can certainly try to be the best person!"

A Book That Teaches How Our Government Works & What It Does For Us When You Grow Up to Vote: How Our Government Works for You This book is for older readers, and it gives a pretty good rundown of how our government works, how it affects our daily lives, the electoral college, and why voting is important. Written by Eleanor Roosevelt, this book has been updated in 2018 "for a contemporary audience," the description says.

A Book Featuring A Multicultural Group Of Characters Teaching The Election Process If I Ran For President The description says this book is a great conversation starter to discuss the election process, as well as help inform kids about the election process and all the hard work of the president. Bonus: there's a diverse group of characters.

A Book About An Ambitious Duck Running For President Duck for President (A Click Clack Book) From the creators of Click, Clack, Moo comes Duck for President, a duck who had humble beginnings and worked his way up to the "highest office in the land." I mean, it doesn't get more whimsical than a duck as leader of the free world, but your kids will learn a lot, too.

A Book About Women's Suffrage In America The Voice that Won the Vote: How One Woman's Words Made History This picture book tells the story of Febb Burn, a mother who told her son to ratify the 19th Amendment and secure votes for women, proving that "one vote really does matter," per the description. (Also, that people should listen to women.)

A Book About The History Of Voting Rights In America Equality's Call: The Story of Voting Rights in America This picture book showcases the history of voting rights, and gives a closer look to civil rights and how the right to vote for all is so important.

A Book About Kids With Big Ambitions Sofia Valdez, Future Prez (The Questioneers) Sofia Valdez proves that kids can do anything they set their minds to do — and that includes going to city hall and dreaming of becoming president. It's always important to stand up for what you believe in, no matter what, and this book proves that no matter how old you are, your voice matters.

A Book About The Election Process A Vote Is a Powerful Thing As this book's title suggests, a vote truly is a powerful thing, and this story about Callie and her class election regarding a field trip proves just how powerful and important every voice is in an election. It's the perfect way to talk this Inauguration Day about why votes matter so much.

A Book About Our Constitution We the People: The Story of Our Constitution This beautifully illustrated history of how our constitution came to be is perfect for children in kindergarten and up. Believe it or not, it's also a great book about compromise as well, and can even be a refresher for your own history lessons.

A Book About What The President Does What is the President's Job? (DK Readers Level 2 Series) This book would be suitable for children ages 5 and up, and they'll learn about the executive branch of our government as well as seeing what exactly the president does once they're elected. They'll also get a sneak peek inside the Oval Office, which is just perfect for Inauguration Day.

A Book About The Preamble We the Kids: The Preamble to the Constitution of the United States This book teaches kids about the Preamble to our Constitution in a fun, lighthearted, easy-to-follow way — which is perfect for adults, too, to be honest.