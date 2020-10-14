A young boy becomes a world champion lucha libre wrestler. A giant bubblegum bubble carries a girl on a fantastical journey. Another child loses her mother's ring in a giant batch of tamales and has a feast to find it. These children’s books with Latinx characters not only tell stories that help Latinx children feel seen, but could easily become any kid's favorite bedtime story.

We Need Diverse Books, a nonprofit that advocates for changes in the children’s publishing industry, shared statistics with Romper from a 2019 survey by the Cooperative Children's Book Center. The survey found that the percentage of kids’ books with white protagonists was 41.8%, while Latinx protagonists only starred in 5.3% of books. “For many children, a book can be the first time they see their identity or experiences affirmed, especially if representation in other media is lacking,” Nicole Johnson, executive director of We Need Diverse Books, told Romper. “Too often, diverse characters are missing from books and other media, leading kids to wonder why they don't see themselves. Over time, a child can begin to feel invisible and that their experiences do not belong.”

Johnson also suggests that when choosing children’s books, parents should keep in mind the broad range of experiences and backgrounds that exists within the Latinx community.

“A diverse bookshelf should feature books with a wide variety of Latinx protagonists, including biracial and multi-racial protagonists and Latinx protagonists who reflect the intersection of identities, such as Muslim Latinx and LGBTQ+ Latinx protagonists," Johnson says. "Books that have a diverse, full cast of Latinx characters will show young people that characters from Latinx backgrounds should not be tokenized. Instead, they can exist as part of a larger community.”

The following 42 children's books were recommended by The Latina Book Club, We Need Diverse Books, Hip Latina, In Culture Parent and Coloursofus.com, Social Justice Books, and Latinxs In Kid Lit to do just that.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Story About Two Towns 'My Two Border Towns' by David Bowles, illustrated by Erika Meza Third House Books $17.99 See On Third House Books It’s Saturday morning, and this little boy is getting ready to travel to The Other Side with his dad. While it might sound a little paranormal, he means The Other Side of the U.S.-Mexico border. There, he visits his uncle at the jewelry store he owns, stops for a treat at the paletero, and take supplies to loved ones. David Bowles is an award-winning author who grew up in Texas near the Rio Grande and the border, and his appreciation for the culture there shines through in this story of a father and son’s weekly road trip. Listed as an Amazon bestseller for new releases in Children’s Hispanic & Latino Books

2 A Story Full Of Indigenous Messages 'Zonia's Rain Forest' written and illustrated by Juana Martinez-Neal Mija Books $17.99 Mija Books Zonia is a young Asháninka girl, part of the largest group of indigenous people living in the Amazon rain forest. The forest speaks to her every day, sending a butterfly messenger for her to follow. But one morning, the forest sounds distressed. What can Zonia do? You can also find a Spanish edition of the story titled La selva de Zonia. In the back of the book, you can also find a translation of the story into the Asháninka language, as well as resources to learn more about their community and the Amazon. Listed as an Amazon bestseller for new releases in Children’s Hispanic & Latino Books

3 A Story Of Latina Women 'Latinitas: Celebrating 40 Big Dreamers' written and illustrated by Juliet Menéndez Third House Books $18.99 See On Third House Books This Latinx children’s book is 120 pages long, telling the stories of numerous notable, influential, and downright unforgettable Latina women. The author tells the stories of how each woman began her journey toward blazing her trail, and the contributions she ultimately made. The women include Pura Belpré, Chavela Vargas, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Evelyn Miralles, and so many more. "What will pull young people in is that Menéndez depicts these women as children (Latinitas), both visually and anecdotally,” said The New York Times Book Review. “What will keep these readers engaged is how their soon-to-be heroines bloom into their future selves on the page." Listed as an Amazon bestseller for new releases in Children’s Hispanic & Latino Books

4 A Story About An Intergenerational Home 'Mi Casa Is My Home' by Laurenne Sala, illustrated by Zara González Hoang Palabras Bilingual Bookstore $16.99 See On Palabras Bilingual Bookstore In Mi Casa Is My Home, Lucia gives you glimpse into life inside her intergenerational home, showing that they are full of love and lessons to learn. Spanish and English are beautifully intertwined here, giving young readers a chance to practice using their context clues to discern the meanings of new words. Here’s how Kirkus Reviews describes the story: “This sweet family story will be best enjoyed by readers who speak both Spanish and English, as Lucía uses Spanglish, seamlessly moving back and forth between the two languages. The accompanying illustrations have a charming childlike feel that complements Lucía’s cheer and provides visual context for readers who don’t speak Spanish. Lucía’s family members represent the Latinx community’s racial diversity. A warm family account that will ring true with many Latinx children.” Listed as an Amazon bestseller for new releases in Children’s Hispanic & Latino Books

5 A Story Of Schools & Segregation 'Without Separation: Prejudice, Segregation, and the Case of Roberto Alvarez' by Larry Dane Brimner, illustrated by Maya Gonzalez Cafe Con Libros $18.99 See On Cafe Con Libros If you’re a teacher or parent looking for ways to discuss systemic racism with children, Without Separation can help start that conversation. Roberto Alvarez was only 12 when he found himself in front of San Diego’s California Superior Court, fighting for his right (and the rights of other Mexican-American students) to receive the same education as white students. “This was the ‘first successfully fought school desegregation case in the United States,’” said Kirkus Reviews. “On April 16, 1931, the decision was made public: ‘to immediately admit and receive…Roberto Alvarez, and all other pupils of Mexican parentage…without separation or segregation.’” Listed as an Amazon bestseller for new releases in Children’s Hispanic & Latino Books

6 A Story Of A Big Move 'A Thousand White Butterflies' by Jessica Betancourt-Perez and Karen Lynn Williams, illustrated by Gina Maldonado Kew & Willow Books $16.99 See On Kew & Willow Books Released in January 2021, A Thousand White Butterflies is a great Latinx children’s book for those who want to know what it’s like to move from a totally different country (or who already know and can relate). The main character, Isabella, has just moved to the U.S. from Colombia and longs for the beautiful greenery and her loved ones still there. That longing only gets worse when her first day of school is canceled due to snow, but she manages to make a new friend despite the odds. Listed as an Amazon bestseller for new releases in Children’s Hispanic & Latino Books

7 A Story Of Perseverance & Searching The Sky For Answers 'Juanita: La Niña Que Contaba Estrellas (The Girl Who Counted The Stars)' by Lola Walder, illustrated by Martina Peluso Palabras Bilingual Bookstore $16.95 See On Palabras Bilingual Bookstore The author’s son lives in Guatemala and, during a visit to see him and his family, she met a girl named Juanita selling woven bracelets. When Lola Walder returned home, Juanita became her inspiration for this story. The main character lives in the same village as the real-life Juanita, called Santa Catarina Palop, and she cooks her family’s favorite meal each day while her parents are working. At night, after everyone is done eating, Juanita sneaks onto the roof to count the stars. Then, when her mother falls ill unexpectedly and can no longer work at her loom, Juanita again searches the sky for answers, and she actually finds them. Listed as an Amazon bestseller for new releases in Children’s Hispanic & Latino Books

8 A Story About Friendship 'A Sled for Gabo' by Emma Otheguy, illustrated by Ana Ramírez González Cafe Con Libros $17.99 See On Cafe Con Libros The book’s publisher describes it as the classic The Snowy Day meets The Last Stop on Market Street (which you’ll see later in this list), which is honestly the perfect recipe for a family favorite book. Gabo is new in town, and he didn’t move from an area as cold as his new home. That means when all the other kids don their toques and boots and start dragging their sleds uphill, Gabo doesn’t have the clothes or toys to join them. Thankfully, his neighbors come to his aid and make him feel right at home. Listed as an Amazon bestseller for new releases in Children’s Hispanic & Latino Books

9 A Story About Loving Yourself 'Stella’s Stellar Hair' written and illustrated by Yesenia Moises Mija Books $18.99 See On Mija Books Author Yesenia Moises wrote this children’s book after her own journey of learning to love her natural hair and understanding its connection to her identity as an Afro-Latina woman. Stella and her trip through the solar system are meant to inspire kids like her to embrace the magic of their natural hair and heritage. School Library Journal describes the plot like this: “Stella, a young Afro-Latina, wakes up and is perturbed that her hair is not the way she wants it to be for the Big Star Little Gala. She runs to her mother to fix her hair but is not pleased; her mother suggests visits to her aunts, who may have different answers. Stella uses her hoverboard to navigate visiting the planets where her aunts live: Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and more. Every aunt has a distinct recommendation, but Stella remains unhappy and questing; she then creates her own hairstyle in a combination of all the suggestions.” Listed as an Amazon bestseller for new releases in Children’s Hispanic & Latino Books

10 A Story About What’s In A Name 'Alma and How She Got Her Name' written and illustrated by Juana Martinez-Neal Palabras Bilingual Bookstore $16.99 See On Palabras Bilingual Bookstore Names are a huge part of a person’s identity. But if you ask Alma Sofia Esperanza José Pura Candela, she'll say she has way too many names. When she asks her father why, she learns the story of her grandmother Sofia, her great-grandmother Esperanza, and all the other amazing people in her family whose names she was given. By the end of the book, she's proud of her many names and wonders what her own legacy will be. This is a great story for children to learn about the naming traditions in families like theirs, and families totally unlike theirs too. Recommended by The Latina Book Club and We Need Diverse Books

11 A Story Of Big Dreams & Ideas 'Niño Wrestles The World' written and illustrated by Yuyi Morales Loyalty Bookstores $8.99 See On Loyalty Bookstores Yuyi Morales has written many children's books starring Latinx characters and won many well-deserved awards, so anything by her is guaranteed to become a family favorite. In this story, the adorable and charismatic Niño imagines himself as a champion lucha libre competitor. No competitor is too large, too strong, or too fearsome for him to face. He squares off with imaginary monsters like Olmec and La Llorona, and even takes on his own sisters (which, as parents already know, isn’t always a work of fiction). Recommended by Colours Of Us and is a Pura Belpré Award winner and Charlotte Zolotow Award Nominee

12 A Story About How Far Love Can Go 'How Far Do You Love Me?' written and illustrated by Lulu Delacre Loyalty Bookstores $11.95 See On Loyalty Bookstore Author and illustrator Lulu Delacre was inspired to write this book thanks to a bedtime game she used to play with her own daughters. It transports a mother and child to beautiful locations around the world as both explain just how much — and how far — they love each other. (Moms can already guess the spoiler: it’s really, really far.) Delacre is an advocate for creating books that represent Latinx people, writing in her Goodreads bio, “I create my books out of love and the conviction that they are sorely needed…I’ve measured their success in the proud smiles of many Latino children as they join hands with their schoolmates and myself, in the game song of Arroz con Leche. Or as we all sing vejigante chants behind paper masks when recreating a carnaval. For when these Latino children feel their classmate’s enjoyment of their own language and heritage, they know acceptance.” Recommended by Colours Of Us

13 A Story Of Counting In English & Spanish 'Fiesta!' by Ginger Foglesong Guy, illustrated by Rene King Moreno The Lit. Bar $6.43 $6.99 See On The Lit. Bar This book features English and Spanish verbiage for kids who speak, or are learning to speak, both languages. Read on as the children in the story buy toys and candies, play with them together, and create their very own fiesta. It’s published in hardcover, paperback, and board book editions for readers of all ages to enjoy. One Amazon reviewer said, “We love bilingual books and this is at the top of our list. Counting is fun but it's the details of the pictures that allow you to get creative and interactive with your reader. Sadly, we've just about grown out of it but I'm holding onto it for our permanent library collection. We loved Siesta by Guy as well but this one took the cake.” Recommended by Colours Of Us

14 A Story About Magic & Sustainability 'Chavela and the Magic Bubble' by Monica Brown, illustrated by Magaly Morales Pyramid Books $16 See On Pyramid Books Little Chavela loves chewing gum and blowing huge bubbles. One day, she comes across a mysterious new kind of gum, and this time, the humongous bubble carries her up into the air and on a fantastical journey. This sweet, bright book is also a tribute to sustainability that is appropriate for kids in preschool through grade 3. As Amazon reviewer Karin Lynch wrote, “This story tells about the chicleros practicing sustainable ways to harvest chicle. Thanks to the author Monica Brown for a wonderful book and Gracias to Magaly Morales for exquisite illustrations! I bought some copies for my grandchildren and will buy more for gifts as I love this book! Also, there is a sweet folk song on the last page.” Recommended by Colours Of Us and Latinxs In Kid Lit

15 A Story About The Magic Of The Wind 'Gilberto & The Wind' written and illustrated by Marie Hall Ets Kew & Willow Books $7.99 See On Kew & Willow Books Originally published in 1978, this book has become a beloved classic. A young boy makes friends with the wind. Soon, he learns his new playmate has as many moods as a person, from sailing boats and flying kites to blowing dirt and turning umbrellas inside out. These illustrations basically scream nostalgia, but the bright colors make it fun for kids of any age. “The wind blows all around Gilberto and whispers secrets to him that many of us have grown deaf to...too old to realize that secrets told long ago tell us who we are today. Truly beautiful,” said Goodreads reviewer Jon Nakapalau. Recommended by Colours Of Us

16 A Story About Immigration & Finding Your Way 'Lola' by Junot Díaz, illustrated by Leo Espinosa Pyramid Books $17.99 See On Pyramid Books Lola is the first children's book by award-winning Dominican-American author Junot Díaz. The author is most famous for his titles like This Is How You Lose Her and The Brief And Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao. In this story, Lola lives with her family in the Bronx after immigrating from the Dominican Republic at age 6. She doesn't remember much about her first home, so she sets out to try and learn as much as she can about her origins. For those who want to buy the book, heads up: the one titled Islandborn is the English version, while Lola is the Spanish version. Recommended by Social Justice Books

18 A Story For Interacting 'Jay and Ben' by Lulu Delacre and Katharine Swanson, illustrated by Lulu Delacre The Lit. Bar $20 See On The Lit. Bar Jay and Ben tells the story of a little boy who can mostly take care of himself, but has a hard time making friends. His wish for a pal comes true when a magical horse appears. This interactive board book was written and designed for children with developmental and learning differences, and is perfect for helping them learn about language, reading, story comprehension, and more. Special Needs Resource Magazine reviewed the book, saying, “We were impressed with this unique book for students with special needs. What makes it different? The book contains two sheets of picture symbols that you can cut out and use velcro to affix to the boxes on the pages. The pages are hard and slick; the story is simple; and there are several ideas for use of the book included in the back pages. This was such a wonderful idea!” Recommended by Colours Of Us

19 A Story Full Of Colors 'Green Is A Chile Pepper: A Book Of Colors' by Roseanne Greenfield Thong, illustrated by John Parra Third House Books $7.99 See On Third House Books This bright and cheerful picture book helps teach colors through items that are special in Latinx cultures. The two main characters learn that red is the color of dancing skirts and spices, and that nothing is as beautifully green as a chile pepper. If your kids enjoy learning colors through Green Is A Chile Pepper, they can also discover shapes in Round Is A Tortilla and explore counting thanks to One Is A Pinata, all by the same author and illustrator. It’s definitely a collection worth checking out. Recommended by Colours Of Us and winner of Pura Belpré Honors for Illustration

21 A Story Of Gratitude 'Gracias Thanks' by Pat Mora, illustrated by John Parra The Lit. Bar $17.43 $18.95 See On The Lit. Bar Renowned Latinx author and children's literacy advocate Pat Mora really shines in this children's book all about gratitude. In it, a young biracial boy expresses his thanks for all the things and people that brighten his days. Whether it's the sun waking him up, his dad's homemade chocolate syrup, or crickets chirping him to sleep, it's a sweet reminder to enjoy the little things. The folk art-style illustrations are bright and cheerful, and make this book an even happier addition to your kiddo’s home library or a bookshelf at school. Recommended by Colours Of Us and winner of Pura Belpré Honors for Illustration

23 A Story About Dreams & Imagination 'Dreams' written and illustrated by Ezra Jack Keats Pyramid Books $7.99 See On Pyramid Books Dreams was first published back in 1974. The author of this book, Ezra Jack Keats, is known for writing the first picture book to show a multicultural, urban community, and his stories continue to have a diverse cast. In Dreams, Roberto leaves a paper mouse on his window sill before bed. Before long, his school craft comes to life and they save the day together. Amazon reviewer Justin Hyde said, “My kids and I love this book! I have a 7-year-old boy and a 4-year-old daughter. They both love it. The story is subtle and creative. The art is rich and original (really some of the best art I've seen!). And the concept is wonderfully engaging. As the back cover notes, ‘Sometimes real life is even more surprising than dreams.’” Recommended by Colours Of Us

24 A Story About Your Individuality & Loving Yourself '100% Me / 100% Yo' by Duane Carlos Crawford, illustrated by Jayri Gomez Palabras Bilingual Bookstore $14.89 See On Palabras Bilingual Bookstore The main character in this adorably illustrated story has a lot of (very relatable) questions about his identity. As an Afro-Latino person, where does he fit in? Is he one or the other, or a little bit of both? By the end, he learns to love himself exactly as he is. “I loved the message in this book. It was well written and had beautiful illustrations. Would recommend to any parent or teacher as a great book for teaching the value of diversity and being proud of our differences,” said Amazon reviewer Amanda Edens. Recommended by The Latina Book Club

25 A Story About Becoming A Citizen 'Mamá The Alien / Mamá La Extraterrestre' by René Colato Laínez, illustrated by Laura Lacamara Loyalty Bookstores $18.95 See On Loyalty Bookstores This bilingual book tells the story of a little girl who finds her mother's Resident Alien card, and realizes her mom must be from another planet. This humorous take on becoming a citizen helps explain the immigration process to young readers, while keeping love and family at the forefront. The author also has a blog post about the negatives of the term “illegal aliens,” hoping instead that people begin to use the phrasing, “undocumented immigrants.” It’s a great read for parents who can then share their learnings with kids in an age-appropriate way after story time. Recommended by Latinxs In Kid Lit

26 A Story About Self-Compassion 'Listening With My Heart: A Story of Kindess and Self-compassion' by Gabi Garcia, illustrated by Ying Hui Tan Palabras Bilingual Bookstore $26.39 See On Palabras Bilingual Bookstore Esperanza finds a heart-shaped rock, which reminds her to spread love and kindness to everyone around her. But after her performance in the school play doesn't go how she hoped, she has to try and give the same love to herself. This book teaches little ones how to practice mindfulness and build themselves up when they feel down. Goodreads reviewer Kiarra said, “This is an outstanding teaching book on the meaning and practice of self-compassion. I love that it incorporates the value of demonstrating compassion and gentleness within ourselves and to others. Children will connect to and appreciate this story, and it also uses different characters to make it inclusive for all children!” Recommended by The Latina Book Club

27 A Story About Loving Grandparents 'I Love Saturdays Y Domingos' by Alma Flor Ada, illustrated by Elivia Savadier Palabras Bilingual Bookstore $7.99 See On Palabras Bilingual Bookstore The little girl at the heart of the story looks forward to both her Saturdays and her Sundays. On Saturdays, she visits Grandma and Grandpa, then sees Abuelito y Abuelita on Sundays. While the main character enjoys time with all her grandparents, readers hear stories about their cultures, pasts, and heritages, and learn some Spanish words and expressions along the way. This book will speak to any child, but especially those with a diverse family. Teachers could definitely add this book to their classroom library for Latinx children to see themselves and families like theirs represented. Recommended by In Culture Parent

28 A Story About Dreamers 'Dreamers' written and illustrated by Yuyi Morales Pyramid Books $18.99 See On Pyramid Books This story probably couldn't win any more awards if it tried, which is especially cool for a children’s nonfiction picture book. Author Yuyi Morales tells the story of her own journey from Mexico to the U.S. with her 2-month-old son, Kelly. Her tale will make young readers who have immigrated, or whose parents immigrated, remember that they belong in America too, despite anyone who says otherwise. This is an especially poignant read these days, and one that will hopefully help Latinx children navigate what it means to be a Dreamer. Recommended by We Need Diverse Books and a Pura Belpré Award winner

29 A Story About Finding Beauty Everywhere 'Last Stop On Market Street' by Matt de la Peña, illustrated by Christian Robinson Loyalty Bookstores $18.99 See On Loyalty Bookstores This book has won multiple awards (the Newbery Medal, Caldecott Honor, and many more) for its special story and illustrations. It's about CJ, who takes the bus with his grandma every Sunday after church. On this day, he asks his grandmother why they don't have their own car, or an iPod like the other bus riders. Her answers help him see the beauty in their lives just as it is. Goodreads reviewer Lizzie sums it up nicely, saying: “Things I love about this book: 1) So many wonderful child friendly moments (raindrops on your nose, older kids with nicer stuff than you) 2) It is set in a diverse neighborhood and city that could be ANY city 3) It is sweet, slow and poetic 4) Vibrant, saturated Keats-like illustrations 5) An awesome grandmother - stylish, thoughtful, and full of love.” Recommended by The Latina Book Club

30 A Story About Meditation 'Already A Butterfly: A Meditation Story' by Julia Alvarez, illustrated by Raúl Colón Kew & Willow Books $18.99 See On Kew & Willow Books Mari is a very busy butterfly. She's always flying from flower to flower, doing what butterflies do, but she wonders if being productive all the time is good for her happiness. She finds her way to true contentment through mindfulness, deep breathing, and meditation, and helps young readers learn the value of self-soothing. This book has award-winning illustrations to boot. “A beautiful story of Mari Posa, a busy butterfly who flutters around until she stops and meets a bud,” says one Amazon reviewer. “The bud teaches her the way to meditate and the importance of it. The illustrations in this book are top notch.” Recommended by We Need Diverse Books

31 A Story About A Sweet Treat 'What Can You Do with a Paleta?' by Carmen Tafolla, illustrated by Magaly Morales The Lit. Bar $7.35 $7.99 See On The Lit. Bar Who knew a paleta, or popsicle, could inspire so much fun? This bilingual story is all about the traditional Mexican treat, the special cart it's sold from, and all the yummy, fruity options inside. You can find the hardcover Spanish edition from indie bookstores online. As a millennial parent, this illustration style reminds me so much of some of my favorite books as a kid. And for parents who want to share Spanish with their children, show them characters who look like them, or add diverse characters to their child’s library, What Can You Do With A Paleta? is perfect. Recommended by Colours Of Us and In Culture Parent

32 A Story About Celebrating & Piñatas 'Hooray, A Piñata!' written and illustrated by Elisa Kleven The Lit. Bar $6.43 $6.99 See On The Lit. Bar This vibrantly illustrated book tells the story of Clara, who gets an adorable puppy dog piñata for her birthday party. She gives him a name and takes him all over with her leading up to the big day. So, when her party rolls around, she doesn't exactly want to let anyone break her new friend open for some candy. Thankfully, another friend has a great solution. Author Elisa Kleven has earned recognition from the American Library Association, The New York Times, The Junior Library Guild, School Library Journal, and the American Institute of Graphic Arts, in case you needed proof this book is worth a read. Recommended by Colours Of Us

33 A Story About Holiday Traditions 'Too Many Tamales' by Gary Soto, illustrated by Ed Martinez The Lit. Bar $8.27 $8.99 See On The Lit. Bar Maria and her cousins love making tamales with their family on Christmas Eve. But when she loses her mother's diamond ring inside one of them, these kids have to feast themselves out of trouble in order to find it. Author Gary Soto has won multiple Pura Belpré Awards for his other titles, so this one should be a hit in your household, too. One Amazon reviewer said, “I love to read this book to my first graders each December. It is a great book to accompany my Christmas Around the World unit, particularly when studying Mexico. The pictures are warm and inviting. The story provides a strong sense of family and cooperation.” Recommended by In Culture Parent

34 A Story About The Deep Love Of Grandmas 'My Grandma Mi Abuelita' by Ginger Foglesong Guy, illustrated by Vivi Escriva Third House Books $16.99 See On Third House Books A little boy takes his first plane ride all the way over the ocean to visit his grandmother. This story is known for its sense of adventure and family love. It includes beautiful illustrations and minimal wording so it’s most appropriate for very young readers. That said, it’s a book enjoyed by grandparents and grandkids alike. “My grandson was so delighted about this book between me and him, and is all about his Lita (me) spanish version....thanks,” said one reviewer. Another said, “Awesome product and service. I am able to keep our culture alive through reading to the next generation.” Recommended by Colours Of Us

35 A Story About Transforming The World With Art 'Maybe Something Beautiful' by F. Isabel Campoy and Theresa Howell, illustrated by Rafael López Cafe Con Libros $17.99 See On Cafe Con Libros Mira wants to add more color to her very gray community. And, to the surprise of this little girl and her neighbors, even a little color can make a big difference. This children’s book was inspired by the true story of the Urban Art Trail in San Diego, California, where residents of the East Village came together to beautify their community. Maybe Something Beautiful was featured on many notable lists, like Chicago Public Library’s Best of the Best Books of 2016 and HuffPost’s Best Picture Books of 2016. It also earned the Tomas Rivera Book Award. Recommended by Latinxs in Kid Lit

36 A Story Of Mexican Culture 'Just A Minute: A Trickster Tale and Counting Book' written and illustrated by Yuyi Morales Pyramid Books $7.99 See On Pyramid Books A trickster tale that celebrates Mexican culture and teaches counting along the way, this story begin when Señor Calavera knocks on Grandma Beetle's door. When he asks her to leave with him immediately, she says first she has has one house to sweep, two pots of tea to boil, three pounds of corn to make into tortillas, and much, much more. Recommended by In Culture Parent and a Pura Belpré Award winner Side note: you’re seeing a lot of Yuyi Morales in this list for a reason. Morales is a Mexican-American children's book author and illustrator who has won some of the genre’s biggest awards, including the Caldecott Honor.

37 A Story About Frida Kahlo 'Viva Frida' by Yuyi Morales, photographed by Tim O'Meara Tia Chucha's Centro Cultural & Bookstore $18.99 See On Tia Chucha's Centro Cultural & Bookstore This book by the highly acclaimed Yuyi Morales is a children’s book like no other. While traditional illustrations are beautiful, Morales tried something totally new using a Frida Kahlo puppet and stop motion photography for all the visuals inside. Each scene was constructed as a diorama using real Mexican textiles, paints, figurines, and more. The story itself explores the life and legacy of the famous painter, and includes some fun easter eggs for those who are big fans of Frida. Viva Frida is a great way to introduce kiddos to one of the world’s most beloved artists. Recommended by Latinxs in Kid Lit

38 A Story About Empowerment 'Marta! Big & Small' by Jen Arena, illustrated by Angela Dominguez Duende District $16.55 $17.99 See On Duende District Marta is kind of like a modern-day Disney princess, minus the royalty thing. She’s a regular little girl with some really special animal friends. Marta compares herself to her different companions, noting she’s faster than a turtle (rapida) and but slower than the horse (lenta). Soon, she encounters a giant snake who thinks Marta looks pretty scrumptious compared to her other animal counterparts, but Marta is much cleverer than the snake gives her credit for. This is an empowering book for girls on top of teaching some Spanish vocab. Recommended by Latinxs In Kid Lit and a School Library Journal Top 10 pick for Latinx Books in 2016

39 A Story With A Classic Bilingual Retelling 'La Princesa and the Pea' by Susan Middleton Elya, illustrated by Juana Martinez-Neal Hipocampo Children's Books $17.99 Hipocampo Children's Books Most parents will know the tale of the princess and the pea, and maybe your little one is just as particular about their sleeping arrangements before they’ll finally knock out for the night. This bilingual retelling breathes new life into an old favorite using illustrations inspired by life in Peru. Amazon reviewer Danielle wrote, “I am an ESL teacher and this is a great book for new English readers, the few Spanish words help them to have better comprehension as a new learner. But I also love this book for American children, it allows them to see fairy tales they know in the context of other cultures. They can see that they have more in common with others than they do differences.” Recommended by Latinxs In Kid Lit and a Pura Belpré Award winner

40 A Story About Missing Home 'Dear Abuelo' by Grecia Huesca Dominguez, illustrated by Teresa Martinez Kew & Willow Books $6.95 See On Kew & Willow Books Juana and her family are moving from Mexico to New York City. She knows she’s going to miss a lot of things about home, but more than anything, she’s going to miss her abuelo, who is staying in Mexico. She writes him letters about her first time on an airplane, what their new apartment is like, how she’s getting ready for school, and her first few days, which are hard when you don’t speak the same language as everyone else. But, Juana’s letters start to sound much happier when she meets her very first friend, finds books in Spanish, and hears her teacher pronounce her name correctly. Recommended by Latinxs In Kid Lit

41 A Story Of Girl Power 'Lucia the Luchadora' by Cynthia Leonor Garza, illustrated by Alyssa Bermudez Cafe Con Libros $16.99 See On Cafe Con Libros Think Nino Wrestles the World, but starring a feisty nina instead. Lucia loves wearing her cape to the playground, but when a group of boys tells her girls can’t be superheroes, she’s hurt. That’s when her grandmother reveals a special family story about all the luchadoras in their ancestry, which renews her fighting spirit. She heads back to the playground in full lucha libre regalia, ready to dazzle her playmates and hit back at the notion that girls aren’t strong. This book is all about culture, tradition, and empowering young girls who look like Lucia. Recommended by Latinxs In Kid Lit

42 A Story About The Bond Between A Grandfather & Child 'Pablo's Tree' by Pat Mora, illustrated by Cecily Lang The Lit. Bar $19.99 See On The Lit. Bar Pablo can't wait to visit his grandfather. When Pablo was adopted, his grandfather planted a special tree to remember the day. Every year, he fills it with surprises for his beloved grandson to find. One year it’s full of streamers and the next the theme is paper lanterns, so it’s always a big surprise. “Pablo’s Tree has a sweet message of familial love, belonging, tradition, and acceptance, and Pablo’s close relationship with his Lito is wonderful to see,” said one Amazon review. “In addition to a charming story, the illustrations are vivid, colorful paper collages that highlight the tale very well.” Recommended by In Culture Parent.

WNDB also has a free app, called OurStory, to help librarians, educators, and parents discover diverse books. You can find more resources on Latinx stories via Latinxs in KidLit, Latinx in Publishing, Lee & Low Books, and Social Justice Books, and by researching books that have earned The Pura Belpré Award.

Source:

Nicole Johnson, executive director of We Need Diverse Books