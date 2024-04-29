Chrissy Teigen Took Luna's Girl Scout Troop To Visit Her Dad's Assisted Living Community

Chrissy Teigen took her 8-year-old daughter Luna to visit her grandfather in his new home earlier this month. Ron Teigen recently entered an assisted living facility, and Teigen made her visit extra special by bringing along Luna’s entire Girl Scout troop to spend time with the residents.

On Friday, the Cravings cookbook author shared sweet photos of her recent visit to see dad Ron Teigen, who recently moved to an assisted living community close to her home. “At the age of 84, my dad has officially become part of the assisted living community! It is so wonderful to have him just minutes away from us now, seeing him so happy and thriving,” Teigen shared on Instagram.

Teigen went on to note that she and Luna, who she shares with husband John Legend along with 5-year-old son Miles, 1-year-old daughter Esti, and 9-month-old son Wren, brought along her oldest daughter’s Girl Scout troop to serve pigs in blankets to the residents and make friendship bracelets with everyone there.

“I also got to teach them the insanely important life skill of making the best ranch dressing - hidden valley BUTTERMILK ranch, the buttermilk packet is crucial) (probably the first ranch dressing badge in Girl Scouts?),” she wrote before adding that she has been spending time volunteering at nursing homes for most of her life. “My mom has been taking my sister and I since we were little, and now it’s just so special to get to go and see pops too. I try to go as often as possible, and my cup is filled every time. They also might have the best fluffy meatloaf in the game.”

Teigen’s post was applauded by many of her followers, particularly as she brought along not only her own daughter but her Girl Scout troop to spend time with the residents. But one person felt the need to comment, “Breaks my heart to see anyone’s parents in an assisted living facility especially rich folks! But that’s just me I want to take care of my parents until their last breath.” And Teigen had a truly thoughtful and insightful response: “I cannot do what they do. With all due respect, you do not know his needs.” Another follower supported Teigen and wrote, “I work in the senior living industry and WISH more families relied on professionals. Not everyone is a caregiver. The safest choice for your loved one is the best choice.”

While Teigen naturally does not want to share her father’s private medical information, her husband John Legend recently posted that Ron Teigen had been unwell and was hospitalized. So it’s nice to hear that he’s living close to his daughter, enjoying visits with his granddaughter and her fellow Girl Scouts.