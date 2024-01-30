Moms Are Feeling For Chrissy Teigen After She Posted A Relatable Girl Scout Cookie Photo

It’s Girl Scout cookie time again, and moms might be the only people who aren’t excited. Even if you’re a fan of Girl Scout cookies like Chrissy Teigen, who has been known to deeply enjoy a Samoa in her lifetime, being a mom trying to offload some of those cookies with your kid is a job in and of itself. As seen by Teigen in a recent Instagram post, sorting through the boxes alone is enough to make a mom need a well-deserved nap. Followed by a cup of tea with a little sleeve of Thin Mints.

Teigen took to Instagram on Monday to share some busy family updates, and she revealed herself to be a Girl Scout cookie mom with a photo of boxes upon boxes of the sweet treats. Adventurefuls appeared front and center despite being a mid-level cookie, in my opinion, alongside boxes of Toffee-tastics which are, in fact, quite delicious.

The next photo shows Teigen’s 7-year-old daughter Luna grinning as she sorted through the boxes of cookies and appeared to be selling some to a lucky young customer. Finally, one of the final photos from the slide shows Teigen, who also shares 5-year-old son Miles, 10-month-old daughter Esti, and 6-month-old son Wren with husband John Legend, crouched on the ground with her face in her hands. Surrounded by boxes of Girl Scout cookies that do not look as though they’ll fit in the trunk of her car.

“momming hard,” Teigen captioned her post.

Teigen got a lot of support from fellow Girl Scout cookie moms in the comment section. “I was our cookie mom about few years and it is an INSANE amount of work! And the thousands of dollars of cookies in your garage is no joke,” wrote one person. Another added, “I was co leader and cookie mom, I feel your pain. My van became a mobile cookie unit. I had people flagging me down in traffic to pull over and do shady cookie deals in strip mall parking lots.”

Chrissy Teigen has long been a fan of eating Girl Scout cookies like Samoas and freezing her Thin Mints to bring out that cool minty flavor. But being a consumer of Girl Scout cookies is one thing. Being a mom and part-time cookie entrepreneur all of the sudden? That’s quite another.