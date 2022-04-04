The 64th annual Grammy Awards this weekend was a family affair for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Their kids, 5-year-old Luna and 3-year-old Miles, tagged along with their parents on Sunday night and absolutely stole the show with their stylish outfits and infectious smiles. Even cuter, Luna got to meet and take a photo with K-Pop boy band BTS.

Inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Miles looked jazzy in a mint green Gucci suit while his older sister rocked a tulle sparkling dress. “Oh dear!!!,” Teigen captioned the photo on her Instagram. The “All of Me” singer reposted the picture with a humorous caption that read, “Truly jealous of Miles’s look.”

Earlier that evening, the EGOT winner shared that the kids were going to be at the awards ceremony with mom and dad to watch him perform. “The babies are here,” Legend told E! News on the red carpet. “They’re at the Grammys. They’re gonna come watch Daddy sing.”

The kids watched their 12-time Grammy winner dad perform his new song, “Free,” a tribute performance to help bring awareness to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Another memorable highlight from the 2022 Grammys was when Luna got to pose with BTS for a truly frame-worthy photo alongside her parents. Indeed, Legend, Teigen, and Luna were all smiles posing with the K-pop superstars. Teigen captioned the photo, “actual BTS I die.”

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Omg was Luna ecstatic to meet them??,” one of Teigen’s followers commented under the photo.

Another chimed in, “Luna has never been happier.”

Finally, one BTS fan wrote, “Luna's face would had been me!”

Miles was noticeably absent from the photographed moment, leading one fan to speculate that he joined the South Korean boy band. “Where’s Miles? Did he join BTS??? Please tell me he did.”

An adorable tuxedo and a photo op with BTS? Sorry Luna and Miles, but it’s gonna be tough to top that night.