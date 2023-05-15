Chrissy Teigen celebrated Mother’s Day with an appreciation post like so many other mothers across the country did on Sunday. She shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter Luna, 4-year-old son Miles, and baby daughter Esti. Even more significantly, she shared photos of “all the people” who are helping her raise her children, including the nannies she employs. And while there were some naysayers, there were plenty of people were were seriously impressed with her transparent admission that she does, indeed, get lots of help.

The Cravings cookbook author took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of photos of her happy kids spending time with various people. While she did not specifically address any of these people as her nannies, Teigen did open up in a Twitter AMA in 2019 that she and husband John Legend have “four incredible people” helping with their kids, including one who “will rotate and stay through the night.”

Four years and one more baby later, Teigen is shouting out the people who help her in a Mother’s Day post. “Grateful for all the people who make it possible for me to be the best mother I can possibly be,” she wrote. “I am endlessly thankful for your presence in this home and all our lives. we love you.”

The series of photos sees four different people spending time with Miles, Luna, and baby Esti. Giving them hugs, smiling, spending time out in the sunshine. It truly looks idyllic. Teigen’s decision to honor the people who help her on Mother’s Day was met with some appreciation from fans, including one follower who wrote, “As a career nanny, this is Amazing to have seen. kudos for shouting out the village.” Another noted, “I really respect this post. It takes a village. Some do it alone & do it darn well. Some have support in whatever form that is. What's important is the journey & the outcome.”

Teigen’s transparency about the help she receives does not take away from those parents raising their kids without help. It simply acknowledges her village. And that’s something beautiful to celebrate.