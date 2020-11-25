It has been nearly two months since she suffered through her devastating pregnancy loss. After writing a powerful essay on the subject, Chrissy Teigen gave her first interview after the loss and opened up about how her two children, 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles, helped the family move through their grief.

Teigen and her husband, musician John Legend, sat down for an interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday and opened up about their recent pregnancy loss. In September, Teigen was taken to the hospital for "bags and bags of blood transfusions" in an attempt to save her pregnancy with the couple's third child, who they named Jack. But "it just wasn't enough," as she wrote in a gut wrenching Instagram post at the time.

Since then, the Cravings cookbook author told Good Morning America that she is working towards healing, "I definitely give myself permission to feel complete and utter grief. Every day is so different. So when people ask me how I'm doing I always say I'm OK — today."

Her kids have been helping with that process. Legend explained that spending time with Luna and Miles has brought them "so much joy, every single day and so much adventure every day."

Chrissy Teigen talked about how her kids helped her heal after pregnancy loss.

Teigen went on to admit that "You don't want to be stuck in bed when you hear the laughter downstairs. It helps so much."

The proud mom of two wrote about her children and their role in her grieving process in her October essay for Medium, admitting that she has sought solace in their joyful presence throughout coming to terms with her loss, "I find myself randomly crying, thinking about how happy I am to have two insanely wonderful little toddlers who fill this house with love. I smother them with love while they 'Moooooooom!!!!!' me. I don’t care."

Of course, the loss of baby Jack was felt by more than his parents. Teigen's mother, Vilailuck Teigen, lives with the family and has shared her own sadness at the loss of her grandson. Even little Luna found her own sweet way of remembering the baby brother she was expecting. Teigen shared a video of Luna playing with a little box with Jack's ashes and a teddy bear, where she spoke sweetly to "baby Jack" as though he was right there with her. Teigen wrote that the family is "very open about life, death, grief, everything really. we try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way."

These two children are a reminder that life does, indeed, go on for both Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. That they can find joy after loss. That it's OK to be happy, even when they're not OK.