Chrissy Teigen Is All About The Purple Hair Now

While celebrities are known for switching up their looks whenever the mood strikes them, model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has long kept her locks a blend of brown and blonde highlights. But it seems an Instagram filter may have inspired the mom of two to experiment with a new look. Chrissy Teigen stepped out with purple hair days after playing around with Instagram's hair color filter. And while almost everyone is loving the model's latest look, those who don't like Teigen's lavender locks can rest easy knowing it's a wig.

"The wig life chose me," Teigen joked in a post featuring different three photos of her wearing a lavender-colored wig that was shared to Instagram late Sunday.

The week before she stepped out with lavender locks, Teigen posted a quick clip of her playing with her hair while using Instagram's Cabelo Colorido hair filter to make her normally "bronde" locks look purple. "Well, I absolutely have to do this when I get home," Teigen wrote in the video's caption.

Teigen, who experienced the loss of a child she was expecting with husband John Legend in late October, went on to ease fans' potential concerns. "I swear I’m okay!" she wrote. "I realize this looks like I’m having a crisis lol I just wanna start looking the way I’ve always wanted to!"

But it seems as if Teigen wasn't quite ready to make her change of hair color permanent, opting for a wig instead of a more lasting dye job. On Sunday, Teigen shared a few brief videos of herself being fitted for a lavender-colored lace wig to her Instagram Stories.

According to Allure, celebrity hairstylist Jay of Fame with Jay custom made, installed, and styled Teigen's lavender wig after placing the star's own "bronde" locks in cornrows so they'd lie discreetly under a wig cap. "Happy client," Jay captioned a photo of Teigen in the wig on Instagram. "Full custom lace wig Installed, provided and styled by me."

In another series of video clips shared Sunday via Instagram Stories, Teigen joked she was struggling to style an outfit around her hew hair color. "Here's the deal, [I'm] trying to figure out how to rock this now. It's confusing," she said in one clip. "Join us on this journey of figuring out who we are," she said in another. The model later revealed she'd opted for a white dress under an unbelted tan trench coat with suede thigh-high boots and snakeskin gloves.

While Teigen's latest look may be temporary, it's been declared a hit by fans and fashion magazines alike. But will we see the model and cookbook author take the plunge into permanent purple hair? Only time will tell.