In the wake of her devastating news, moms are responding to Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy loss with supportive messages on social media. While unable to erase her loss, these messages of empathy and compassion will hopefully bring her some comfort and help her to remember that she is not alone — and that millions of people wish her and her family well as she struggles through her "darkest day."

The Cravings cookbook author and her husband John Legend shared the sad news on Thursday that her third pregnancy ended due to complications. In a statement shared to both of their social media accounts, Teigen and Legend wrote:

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough." The statement went on to explain that, while Teigen and Legend didn't name their other children before they were born, they had named their little boy "Jack," ending with a note to the son they lost, "To our Jack — I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

Her statement accompanied a black and white photo of her in the hospital, clearly crying.

Teigen's news was met with shock and sadness on social media, especially from moms. Some of whom understood all too well how she must be feeling.

One mom wrote on Twitter, "Chrissy. I know this pain. Nothing can console you in this moment. I also have two kids. A third that never was. It will get better in time. One day you will wake up and it won’t hurt as badly as it does now. Rest. Cry. Feel. The only path is through the pain. Sending love."

While some incredibly insensitive people chose this moment to criticize Teigen for sharing the news on social media, one mom who had also lost a baby noted she had struggled because "no one wanted to hear me talk about it." Now, she's honoring Chrissy's heartfelt words.

Dr. Jennifer Gunter, author of The Vagina Bible, also had words of comfort for Teigen, writing on Twitter, "Chrissy, I am so sorry. It is the hardest thing. I wish I had some words of comfort. I’ve been there. Know that you and you family are all so loved.

Gunter wasn't the only celebrity mom to reach out to Teigen in her time of need. Mom of four Kim Kardashian reminded her friend on Instagram, "We’re always here for you and love you guys so much," while Gabrielle Union echoed the sentiment, "We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever yall need. Always."

So many of Teigen's fans were rooting for her with her third pregnancy, watching her struggle through bed rest while trying to homeschool 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles.

Teigen wrote in her statement that, "everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

Knowing there are still so many people out in the world rooting for her will hopefully help them all get through it.