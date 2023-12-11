Ciara Announced The Birth Of Baby #4 & Her Name Is So Cool

Less than a week after serving bump gloriously on the red carpet for the premiere of The Color Purple, and less than a day after taking her three children watch her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, on the field, Ciara has given birth to her fourth child, a little girl. The singer announced the happy news on her Instagram, including an adorable picture and the name and we’re obsessed.

“Amora Princess Wilson 9lbs 1oz We Love You so much!” Ciara captioned the image. Little Amora, who shares a middle name with both her mother and big sister, can be seen resting (birth is hard business for a baby!) dressed all in black with a cap reading “AMORA” in white print. From beneath her hat we can see wisps of hair poking out. Her cheeks? Delectable. Her fingers? Kissable. Her toes? Not visible, but we can only assume we would want to eat them if we saw them.

Amora joins older siblings Win, 3 and Sienna, 6, whom Ciara shares with Wilson, as well as Future Zahir, 9 whom she shares with her ex, rapper Future. When asked about her family at the Color Purple premiere last Wednesday, Ciara joked about adding a fourth little one into the mix. “I already have three babies right now and they’re turnt,” she told ET cheekily. “It's like the Three Stooges, you never know what you're going to get. Adding a fourth member in is like ‘what’s that going to be like?’”

Honestly, based on this picture, it feels like it’s going to be pretty awesome.

Ciara’s fans, friends, and followers were all to excited to fawn over the family’s newest addition on Instagram. “Omg i love her already,” cooed Serena Williams.

“Gorgeous baby! Gorgeous mama! Congratulations,” Oprah Winfrey declared.

“The cheeks😍a doll,” wrote Janelle Monae. “Congratulations!”

A red carpet, a football game, and a baby all within a week? We’re calling that a win for this gorgeous family. But a source told People that they would expect nothing less from the triple threat. “Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the 'How We Roll' video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day's shoot. It's astonishing how much energy she has when she's pregnant.”

You can say that again! Congratulations, Ciara!