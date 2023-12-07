Ciara might have started a trend when she attended the premiere of The Color Purple on Wednesday night. The pregnant singer made full use of her baby bump, adorning it with gold leaf as she left the bump bare. And we are here for this look.

Ciara is expecting her fourth baby with her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, and on Wednesday she attended the premiere of her new movie The Color Purple wearing a totally iconic look that incorporated her pregnancy. An all-white ensemble featuring flared pants, a long open white blouse, and even a cape. She wore white boots and her hair slicked back, and made sure her bare baby bump was her most prominent accessory by decorating it with gold leaf. Certainly her co-stars from The Color Purple couldn’t get enough of her baby bump, with Taraji P. Hensen kissing her belly as co-star Colman Domingo stood behind them.

Ciara shared updates from the special night on her Instagram Story, including a FaceTime chat between Alicia Keys and her daughter Sienna with the caption, “Alicia calling Sienna with me. Sisi is obsessed. You’re the sweetest. Love you @aliciakeys.”

Ciara’s baby bump has become her favorite accessory. She did, after all, use it to announce that she was expecting her fourth baby back in August in the video for “How We Roll,” showing her bump in silhouette and surprising everyone with her news. And now she’s out here taking bump glamor to the next level.

The expectant mom, who shares 3-year-old son Win and 6-year-old daughter Sienna with husband Wilson as well as 9-year-old Future Zahir with her ex, rapper Future, opened up about expecting her fourth baby at Wednesday’s premiere. When asked by Entertainment Tonight if she was “ready” for baby number four, she touched her baby bump and replied, “I think I’m ready. You know, it’s like I’m ready, but I’m not ready, but I’m ready.”

She went on to add that bringing a new life into the world is a “big responsibility,” especially since you really don’t know how it will turn out. “I already have three babies right now and they’re turnt,” Ciara joked. “It's like the three stooges, you never know what you're going to get. Adding a fourth member in is like ‘what’s that going to be like?’”

At least that baby is coming into the world fashion-forward. This we know for sure.