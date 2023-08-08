Ciara Revealed She’s Pregnant With Baby #4 In A Gorgeous Video Shot By Russell Wilson

Ciara let a certain cat out of the bag when she posted a video to promote her new song “How We Roll” with Chris Brown. With the help of a video featuring her baby bump, Ciara announced she’s pregnant and getting ready to become a mom of four with her husband Russell Wilson. A little secret she somehow managed to keep under wraps for a few months.

On Tuesday, Ciara shared video footage on Instagram, shot by her NFL player husband, while the couple was on holiday in Japan to celebrate their anniversary last month. The singer was in silhouette as she danced poolside, and then suddenly turned to show off her profile. And more significantly, her baby bump.

Ciara, who is mom to 3-year-old son Win and 6-year-old daughter Sienna with husband Wilson and shares 9-year-old Future Zahir with rapper Future, captioned her post with an especially prescient line from her new song, “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib.”

For his part, Wilson took to his own Instagram to share the same video with the message, “That’s just ‘How We Roll,’” and made sure to take credit for the video as “Daddy.”

Wilson’s involvement in Ciara’s pregnancy reveal is par for the course for the super involved dad. The singer told Romper in 2022 that her husband is “always thinking” of his family, adding, “He doesn’t do one thing or coordinate one thing without thinking of us as a family and our babies,” the “Level Up” singer shared at the time. “And he always wants to make sure that it’s right for them.”

For her part, the mom is already a next level multitasker, which bodes well for raising four kids. A source close to the singer told People that “Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the ‘How We Roll’ video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day’s shoot. It’s astonishing how much energy she has when she's pregnant. She’s one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy.” The source added that Ciara “loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too. They’ve always wanted a lot of kids.”

It looks like their dream of lots of kids has come to fruition.